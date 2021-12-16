Kiara buys an Audi A8 L worth Rs 1.56 cr; see his luxurious collection of cars

Bombay: Kiara Advani is one of the few names in Bollywood who has struggled to make her debut without help from anyone in the industry. She has effortlessly managed to find a place for herself in the hearts of millions of people. The actress has proven her acting skills to be commendable with just a few movies in her pussy.

The actress, who has a proven track record as a bankable actress, believes in spending her hard-earned money on big-ticket items and doesn’t stop herself from splurging on the things she wants in life. . Kiara owns a fleet of extravagant and expensive cars.

Kiara Advani brings home the Audi A8 L

Kiara bought herself an all-new Audi A8 L luxury sedan on December 15. The official car brand’s page shared photos as Kiara posed with her black beauty which is worth Rs 1.56 crore. Audi India posted on their Instagram page, Progress and creativity go hand in hand. We are happy to welcome @kiaraaliaadvani to the Audi experience. #FutureIsAnAttitude # AudiA8L.

Kiara Advani’s car collection

The Kabir Singh actress has a few luxurious wheels, which proves that she is also an “oil” like the other stars.

Bmw x5

Mercedes-Benz E-Class

BMW 530d.

His professional forehead

Kiara Advani made her Bollywood debut with Fugly. Along with Bollywood, she also worked in Tamil films. Two important films in his career which earned him the Golden Ticket to Fame are: MS Dhoni: An Untold Story and Kabir Singh. She was last seen in Shershaah alongside her alleged boyfriend Sidharth Malhotra.

She will next be seen in Jug Jugg Jeeyo, which also stars Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor in key roles. The film is scheduled to hit screens on June 24, 2022.