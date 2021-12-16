Queen Elizabeth II cancels pre-Christmas family lunch





According to the source, the move is a precautionary one as it is believed that the lunch would endanger too many people’s Christmas preparations if implemented.

While there is a “regret” that the lunch was canceled, the source added, it is believed to be “the right thing to do” for all concerned.

The 95-year-old monarch typically hosts her extended family’s annual event before Christmas at Buckingham Palace.

Plans were reportedly in place for Christmas lunch at Windsor Castle next Tuesday, according to PA Media. In previous years, the Queen has invited her extended family to join her at his London residence before leaving for Sandringham in Norfolk, where she welcomes her immediate family during the holiday season. The main residence of the monarch today is Windsor Castle, just outside of London. This year is the Queen’s first Christmas since the death of her 73-year-old husband Prince Philip in April. The decision to cancel this year comes after strong warnings from England’s chief medical officer over the spread of the Omicron variant, calling on people to be careful so Christmas can be preserved. Professor Chris Whitty said people should “put what matters to them first” when planning to attend parties and other events over the Christmas period. The Omicron variant of the coronavirus is spreading at a rate unheard of with previous variants, according to World Health Organization director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. And UK officials say the country is facing a “tidal wave” of infections from Omicron. The strain became dominant in London, surpassing the previous Delta variant. The UK reported its first death from the variant on Monday, and on Wednesday it reported 78,610 new cases of the coronavirus – the highest number of daily cases since the start of the pandemic. The previous record for new daily infections was 68,053 on January 8. CNN has launched Royal News, a new weekly dispatch bringing you the secrets of the Royal Family, what they do in public and what goes on behind the palace walls. Register here.

