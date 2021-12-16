Party at Sydney site linked to 97 cases of COVID-19 as infections in New South Wales reach new daily high

A party at a Sydney CBD theater has been linked to 97 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and is now a matter of concern.

Key points: NSW has for the first time in months surpassed Victoria in daily COVID-19 cases

NSW has for the first time in months surpassed Victoria in daily COVID-19 cases NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard warned on Wednesday that infections could reach 25,000 per day

NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard warned on Wednesday that infections could reach 25,000 per day COVID hospitalizations and intensive care rates in NSW remained stable

NSW Health said some of the cases were likely the Omicron variant.

People who were at the On Repeat: Taylor Swift Red party at the Metro Theater on George Street on Friday, December 10 from 9 p.m. are now considered close contacts.

They are advised to get tested immediately and to isolate them for seven days. The advice also applies to their entire household.

The authorities urgently contacted 600 people who were present at the event.

Sydney’s Metro Theater is now a place of concern after a Taylor Swift party is linked to 97 cases. ( Provided )

It comes as COVID-19 infections in New South Wales hit a new daily high of 1,742 in what health officials are predicting is the start of a surge in the number of cases over the course of the year. next month.

Follow the main COVID-19 news from December 16 with feedback on our blog

The rate of transmission and concerns about the Omicron variant prompted NSW Health to issue a “red alert” for hospitals, which means restricting the number of people allowed to visit healthcare facilities.

From Thursday, patients will be allowed to visit only for compassionate reasons and to meet basic needs, including helping women give birth and for palliative care.

Authorities said all visitors should be fully vaccinated, adhere to mask-wearing rules and follow the advice of medical staff.

“NSW Health did not take this decision lightly,” said a statement from NSW Health.

“We must always prioritize our vulnerable patients and staff who are arguably the most vital workers needed in a pandemic. “

Waivers of this guideline could be granted by local health districts on a case-by-case basis, but NSW Health said it would continue to monitor developments and make changes as needed.

The number of cases comes a day after most remaining social distancing restrictions were removed and unvaccinated people were granted new freedoms for the first time since June.

That’s the highest number of cases recorded in the state in one day, surpassing the previous benchmark of 1,603 on September 11.

The total number of confirmed cases of Omicron now stands at 122, after 12 more cases of the variant were confirmed overnight Wednesday.

Testing rates in NSW also saw a sharp increase with 143,938 performed within 24 hours until 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, up from 104,501 in the previous reporting period.

Long lines have formed at clinics across Greater Sydney as people get tested ahead of the holiday season.

It is also the first time in months that NSW has surpassed Victoria’s daily case count, with the latter reporting 1,622 infections in its 24-hour benchmark.

NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard warned Wednesday that this would be just the start, citing modeling projecting up to 25,000 cases per day over the next month.

He said research from the University of New South Wales (UNSW) was still being refined.

“So we might not get to 25,000 cases a day, but we could,” he said.

The hospitalization figures remain stable compared to the acceleration in the number of cases with 192 people hospitalized, including 26 in intensive care.

Prime Minister Dominic Perrottet had insisted that the focus should be on hospitalization and not on the number of cases, arguing that the state should learn to live alongside the virus.

The Australian Medical Association (AMA), however, said that despite the high vaccination rates, a large number of cases would end up straining the hospital system.

“Even though the cases of COVID are now much milder, be it Delta or Omicron, if you have tens of thousands of people contracting the disease, you are still going to have a significant number of people who end up in the hospital and will end up in intensive care, “said WADA President Omar Khorshid.

“We just don’t know how fast [Omicron] will spread and how many people will get sick. “

James Wood, the author of the UNSW model, supported his methodology but said it was still an early analysis and did not take into account potential increases in booster shots. .

“The scenario described by the Minister [Brad Hazzard] is one that we think is likely. However, the projections were very preliminary, ”said Professor Wood.

NSW Restrictions Explanator A slew of COVID-19 restrictions are relaxed in NSW and, for the first time since June, unvaccinated people are also enjoying important freedoms. Read more

The total number of Omicron cases in the state will likely rise again after NSW Health added another Newcastle pub to its list of exhibition sites in the Hunter area.

Last night, a public health alert was issued for the Cambridge Hotel on Hunter Street after people infected with the virus attended there over the weekend.

Authorities have said that some of these cases are likely to have the worrying Omicron variant.

NSW Police confirmed Thursday afternoon that a 20-year-old man was fined $ 10,000 after he allegedly violated a self-isolation directive.

Police allege the man was told by NSW Health that he was in close contact on December 8 and had to self-isolate for seven days.

It is understood that the man then visited a location in Newcastle later that evening.

He has since returned a positive COVID-19 test and is currently in self-isolation.

In a separate incident, a 20-year-old from the Hunter area was fined $ 5,000 for allegedly violating an instruction to self-isolate.

The man, who police said was close contact with a positive COVID case, attended an approved facility despite being ordered to stay home from Wednesday, December 8.

He is currently in isolation after contracting the virus.

The state lifted restrictions on the unvaccinated on Wednesday after effectively keeping them in detention for months.

People who had not yet received the two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine can now receive home visitors, sit in reception areas and shop at non-essential retail outlets.

Across New South Wales, 94.8% of people aged 16 and over received their first jab and 93.3% received their second.

Space to play or pause, M to mute, left and right arrows for search, up and down arrows for volume. look Duration: 2 minutes 35 seconds 2 m 35 s Why do we hear about some variants of COVID-19 more than others

What you need to know about the coronavirus:

Loading form …