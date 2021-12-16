HBO’s dystopian sci-fi series Max is the best pandemic thriller of 2021

What does the end of the world look like?

The first episode of HBO Maxs Eleven station offers a few different answers to this question, whether it’s the entrance to a city hospital obstructed on all sides by people and cars, or an old grand theater covered in moss and overgrown weeds. But few Eleven stationThese images are as strong or effective as those of a plane full of people crashing into Chicago’s Navy Pier, as a little girl watches from the windows of a nearby apartment.

Based on the 2014 novel of the same name by Emily St. John Mandels, Eleven station is full of post-apocalyptic images like this. However, just like the book that inspired it, Eleven station It’s not about fighting to survive in a bloodthirsty dystopian society, but how just witnessing the end of the world can change a person. It is not a series which is interested in a plane which crashes but in the little girl who watches it descend.

And it’s one of the best shows that has premiered this year.

Eleven stationhistory of is familiar: When the world is rocked by a devastating pandemic that kills most of the planet’s human population, the few survivors must learn to live in a society that is no more than a shadow of what it once was .

Despite, Eleven station begins everywhere in a Chicago theater during a production of King Lear.

When tragedy strikes, the series focuses on its cast of disparate characters, many of whom have some connection to production at the start of the series. What follows is a story told through multiple timelines, some that take place before the world was struck by the pandemic, others that take place 1, 2, and even 20 years after it ultimately investigates how whose trauma persists in us and how art, be it Hamlet, King Lear, or a comic book, can help us manage our pain.

At the center of its story is the Itinerant Symphony, a nomadic theater troupe that roams the post-apocalyptic performing arts landscape, performing Shakespeare’s plays in every human settlement its members encounter. When the troop becomes the target of a mysterious cult leader known as The Prophet (Daniel Zovatto), Eleven stationThe characters are ultimately forced to consider everything that has happened to them since the end of the world.

Mackenzie Davis as Kirsten Raymond in HBO Maxs Eleven station. HBO Max

If it gives the impression that Eleven station is depressing or difficult to overcome, you will probably be surprised to learn that it is not at all.

While the series contains footage showing overworked hospital workers, overcrowded emergency rooms, and people coughing under surgical masks, Eleven station uses these moments sparingly and rarely comes back to them after its opening episode. Therefore, the series finds the play whimsical, cheerful, and delightfully eerie throughout its 10 episodes.

Whether it’s a character reciting Bill Pullman’s speech from Independence Day or a survivor putting on a clown wig found in an abandoned house, Eleven station is filled with moments of humor and levity. All in all, they help make the series an enjoyable and entertaining ride, even when it often tries to successfully pull on your sensitive cords and get you to reach the nearest tissue box.

Matilda Lawler and Himesh Patel in HBO Maxs Eleven station. HBO Max

The limited series was adapted by showrunner Patrick Somerville, a writer whose previous credits include episodes from HBO. Leftovers. It’s his work on this show that comes closest to what he’s done with Eleven station. Both shows go against the traditional narrative structure at almost every turn, not only jumping between perspectives, but often dedicating entire episodes to the stories and emotional journeys of single characters.

Like Leftovers did in his second and third seasons, Eleven station Also presents viewers with a playful and particularly bizarre take on an undeniably tragic situation. Although this kind of tonal balance is difficult to achieve, Eleven station largely succeeds in the perfect job of its distribution.

Mackenzie Davis, in particular, shines as Kirsten Raymond, a ruthless but loving survivor who has spent most of her post-pandemic life with the Traveling Symphony. A former child actress, Kirsten is haunted both by the deep losses she suffered in her past and by the fear she has of losing someone else who is dear to her. The actor embodies the pain of his characters and at times a childish petulance with quite astonishing honesty and vulnerability.

Hamish Patel impresses in the same way as Jeevan, a normal guy who forms an unexpected and deep parental bond with young Kirsten (played by Matilda Lawler) at the start of the series’ global catastrophe. Lori Petty, meanwhile, gives an outstanding supporting performance as Sarah, the conductor of Traveling Symphonys, and Danielle Deadwyler has a lasting impact as Miranda Carroll, the author of a comic book that Davis. Kirsten covets her above all her other possessions.

Danielle Deadwyler in HBO Max Eleven station. HBO Max

Right now, the thought of watching another show about a pandemic ravaging the world may not seem like the most exciting of ideas, and no one could be blamed for choosing to wait and watch. Eleven station. But those who engage in it will find themselves watching a series that is less about the end of the world and more about how we can choose to come together after that.

I remember the damage, says Davis Kirsten in one of the show’s first episodes. It’s both a line from Miranda’s comics and a mantra to her, a recognition and a reminder of all the pain and loss she has suffered. As the series progresses, Kirsten and the rest of the characters in the series embark on their own painful journey down memory lane remembering the damage.

However, when Eleven station reaches its inevitable conclusion, the show is less concerned with rehashing the devastation of the past than it highlights the moments of kindness and empathy that brought its characters together in the first place. It’s a powerful narrative left turn, proving that while the damage is impossible to forget, it’s not the only thing we can choose to remember.