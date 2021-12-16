Lessons from Hollywood’s digital transformation

In 2015, one would have imagined that the big movie studios would shrivel up and die, as new entrants such as Amazon, Netflix and Google disrupt their industry. But they didn’t. And the reason they didn’t reveal a way forward for managers in other industries facing digital transformation. Why have studios been able to respond to the threat posed by new digital technologies? Because they stopped protecting their existing business model, which involved selling access to rare content sold in rare channels by filling seats in theaters, selling prime-time TV commercials and by selling shiny plastic discs for $ 20 apiece, and instead rediscovered their underlying mission – which created great entertainment and presented it to the right audience. Guided by this new perspective, studios began to embrace new technologies and new business models. If a mission-driven response to digital transformation worked in Hollywood, imagine what that could do for your business. Here are three lessons from what the movie industry has done well.

When business leaders talk about digital transformation, they often pay more attention to the word digital that the word transformation. It is an easy but serious mistake. When the topic is broached, the first question everyone should ask themselves is, what type of transformation are we really talking about and how is it different from other market transformations my business has always faced?

I have a few thoughts on this. Over the past 20 years, in my research and teaching, I have focused on the impact of digital transformation on businesses and markets and this work has allowed me to identify two important characteristics of digital transformation. Each creates new challenges and opportunities for industry leaders.

The first is that digital transformations tend to create abundance where there used to be scarcity. After all, what could be more abundant than digitally encoded information that can be reproduced an infinite number of times, without additional cost and without loss of quality? Because most business models are based on the idea of ​​controlling scarce resources, this aspect of digital transformations can be very disruptive and even difficult to conceptualize.

The second is that digital transformations often affect many areas of a company’s competitive environment at the same time. This expanded scope may cause experienced managers who are accustomed to assessing threats from individual market transformations to miss the combined threat caused by multiple digital changes occurring simultaneously.





Consider the experience of the film industry over the past decade, which illustrates how these two characteristics can create challenges for even experienced managers in historically dominant companies.

In 2015, my colleague Rahul Telang and I invited a senior executive from a major Hollywood studio to talk to our class about how technology was changing his business. At one point, Rahul asked him if he was worried about the threat that new entrants like Amazon, Netflix and Google could pose to the market power of the big studios. The executive laughed. The same six studios have dominated my business for the past 100 years, he said. And there is a reason for this.

This executive was right: the same six studios had have dominated their industry for over 100 years, during which time they have faced massive changes in almost every aspect of their content creation, distribution and consumption. If none of these changes had altered their market power, why would the digital transformation they faced in 2015 be any different?

Because this transformation was creating new types of abundance and a new, dramatically faster rate of change.

These six studios had maintained their power throughout the 20e century because they were able to control three key market resources: the financial and technological means to create the content, the channels necessary to distribute the content, and the ability to use copyright law to control the way whose consumers access content.

What they didn’t realize in 2015, however, was that digital technologies were making each of these scarce resources abundant. New digital technologies democratize access to the tools necessary for content creation. New digital channels allowed creators to reach their audiences without having to navigate the limited capacity of broadcast TV stations, movie theaters, and brick-and-mortar store shelves. And digital piracy allowed consumers to access content for free, in a way that challenged any business models established by studios.

As digital transformation created abundance in the scarce resources that had previously defined market power, it was also creating a new scarce resource, and therefore a new source of competitive advantage: customer attention. The problem the studios faced was that they did not have direct access to their customers on any of their existing channels. Of course, they could use Nielsen sales receipts or ratings to find out how many consumers watched a movie in a particular city, or the general demographics of consumers who watched prime-time shows. last night, but they didn’t know anything about these customers. as individuals, and they did not control the channels that might allow them to use new, detailed sources of customer data to manage and mediate customer viewing behavior.

Worse yet, companies that could Netflix, Amazon, and YouTube Googles were using detailed customer data to consolidate their power in downstream digital channels and harnessing that power to integrate vertically upstream into content creation.

In 2015, one would have imagined that the big studios would shrivel up and die like so many other market-leading companies in other disrupted industries. But they don’t. And the reason why they haven’t revealed a way forward for managers in industries facing digital transformation.

Why have film studios been able to respond to the threat posed by new digital technologies? Because they stopped protecting their existing business model, which involved selling access to rare content sold in rare channels by filling seats in theaters, selling prime-time TV commercials and by selling shiny plastic discs for $ 20 apiece, and instead rediscovered their underlying mission of creating great entertainment and presenting it to the right audiences.

Guided by this new perspective, studios began to embrace new technologies and new business models. This involved creating dynamic new digital distribution platforms, including Disney +, HBO Max, Peacock and Hulu; engage strongly in restructuring to align their old organizational structures with their new business reality; and make meaningful cultural shifts away from gut marketing and towards data and evidence-based decision making.

There are three lessons here for companies facing digital transformation.

First, take a look at the scarce resources that have always defined market power in your industry and ask if digital transformation could replace that scarcity with abundance. Could digital abundance weaken your company’s brand value like it has in the hospitality industry? Could this lessen your control over the production and dissemination of information as has been the case in the information industry? Could it even change the nature of your product as it has been with the encyclopedia, mobile phone, taxi and automobile industries?

Second, assess whether the digital transformation is creating new scarce resources that are beyond your control and what organizational and cultural changes are needed to access these new sources of competitive advantage.

Third, instead of mourning the changes this transformation may impose on your established business model, take a close look at your underlying mission and see if and how you can use new digital technologies to better fulfill that mission.

While each of these lessons is important, the third is the key. It’s natural to view digital transformation primarily as a threat. It takes leadership to see the opportunity. This is exactly the reaction of executives in the entertainment industry. If a mission-driven response to digital transformation worked in Hollywood, imagine what that could do for your business.