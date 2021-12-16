Four Screens is a media company fighting under-representation in Hollywood





LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 16, 2021 / Hollywood doesn’t represent people of color as much as it should. In fact, Deadline claims that the undervaluation of black-led projects costs Hollywood a colossal $ 10 billion each year. The Washington Post backs this statement, revealing statistics that prove Hollywood has a serious racial problem. This is where Four Screens comes in. Four Screens is a content-creating management, development and production company that strives to amplify diversity in the entertainment industry by celebrating under-represented groups including people of color and women. With over 20 years of experience, Four Screens has worked with the biggest names in Hollywood. Led by Los Angeles-based successful producer Messiah Jacobs, Four Screens has consistently championed diversity despite the challenging Hollywood landscape. Jacobs has over two decades of experience as a negotiator and producer. Armed with a natural affinity with numbers, the CEO of Four Screen has extensive experience in finance. In addition, Jacobs is an activist committed to social change, which makes him all the more apt to lead the company. Inspired by the Black Lives Matter movement, Jacobs realized he had to rethink the company’s mission for real and lasting change to happen. With great hope for the future of the entertainment industry, Four Screens has grown from single project production to full service management. “It’s not enough to create diverse content. We need to change the way deals are funded, informed, built and how underrepresented talent is managed,” Jacobs said. “Black talent in front of the screen is not always managed and represented by entities with the same goals of inclusion and diversity in mind,” he continued. Jacobs is not the only backbone of Four Screens, however. Co-Founder, Vice President and Creative Director, Nicole Beckett also has over 20 years of experience under her belt, having worked with Hollywood mega superstars. Four Screens manages the estate of Joe Fraizer and Ol ‘Dirty Bastard. The story continues “We are very proud of the accomplishments we have made in Hollywood outside of the studio system. We are also very proud to have managed the ODB domain for ten years, making the brand a million dollar company. through our content and licensing programs, ”said Jacobs. Now open to community funding, Four Screens has impressive records to back it up. On the one hand, the company has generated $ 1.2 million in revenue over the past three years. With roughly $ 10 billion in untapped markets, Four Screens leverages its multiple sources of revenue, including artists, brands, content creation, and intellectual property management. The company’s partners include Hollywood heavyweights such as Amazon, Hulu, Roku, Comedy Central and PBS. With an incredible track record with massive numbers, artists, and brands, there’s no stopping for Four Screens. Their WeFunder link is also currently available at a discounted rate until January 2022. The link can be found here: https://wefunder.com/four.screens Kiki ayers

323-499-9513

[email protected] THE SOURCE: Four screens See the source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/678015/Four-Screens-is-a-Media-Company-Fighting-Underrepresentation-in-Hollywood

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.yahoo.com/now/four-screens-media-company-fighting-123500114.html

