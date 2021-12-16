EAH Housing is planning a 50-unit seniors complex in West Hollywood





Developer EAH Housing wants to build a 50-unit affordable seniors housing complex near Plummer Park in West Hollywood. The San Rafael-based company is expected to take the project to the West Hollywood Planning Boards’ design review subcommittee on Thursday, according to Urbanize. The project proposed by EAH would stand at 1041-1049 N. Martel Avenue, just south of the junction of the streets with Santa Monica Boulevard and currently houses three single-family homes. The units are offered as a mix of studios, one and two bedroom apartments. 19 parking spaces would be located below grade. The design of KFA Architectures is a podium style building with a U-shaped structure above the podium on the first floor. The top of the U and the main entrance would face Avenue Martel. Facilities include a community hall and a landscaped courtyard above podium level. A report from City of West Hollywood staff primarily supports the project, but is looking for a handful of suggested changes. They include a change in the exterior finish of the stucco, improvements to the stormwater management system and the use of solar panels on the roof. The report qualifies the project as an essential addition to the

neighborhood and its location is extremely well suited, close to Plummer Park, according to Urbanize. New multi-family projects are quite rare in West Hollywood and affordable projects are even more so. Recently offered rental projects include the AJ Khairs Harper development on Sunset, which includes 46 apartments and a 172-room hotel. Charles Company recently reduced the number of apartments in its Melrose Triangle mixed-use project from 76 to 41, all of which the company wants to rent to mid-income levels. EAH Housing has completed dozens of projects across California and has several underway, including a few in Los Angeles. Since early 2020, the company has offered a low-income 64-unit complex at 4519 Main Street near the Fairgrounds and secured funding from the City of LA for a 49-unit supportive housing project. units on La Brea Avenue. The company also has two other projects underway. [Urbanize] Denis lynch Contact the author

