The Sex and the City revival shows the problem with HBO reboots.

In 2003, TBS began airing reruns of Sex and the city. The show, which premiered on HBO in 1998, would end the following year, and aside from two increasingly misguided feature films, Carrie, Miranda, Charlotte and Samantha have lived in endless syndicated loops ever since. But the versions of them that persist on the basic cable aren’t quite what we remember. It’s not just that the episodes were edited for content, although that would be an understatement. No swearing and no sex means, more importantly, that there is basically no Samantha either. Whether you’re a fan of Kim Cattrall’s rude sexpot or not, it’s impossible to deny that turning Samantha into a sassy ghost fundamentally alters Sex and the city. It’s just not the same show without her.

I thought about this weird accidental concept art project a lot while watching And just like that, HBO Maxs new revival of the original series, but not just for its weird Samanthalessness. The absence of the fourth lead carrying Cattralls is certainly the most immediately noticeable change from the original, but it’s not the only one. The new episodes rise insanely to around 45 minutes each, bringing the scale of sitcom duration up to network drama, and, perhaps more strangely, they dump Carries, a pervasive, pun-soaked storytelling. . The impetus behind And just like that created by original writer Michael Patrick King, is nothing if not nostalgic, but, at the same time, the new show seems eager to move away from its turn-of-the-century ancestor. Watching this show which looked a lot like Sex and the city but i felt almost nothing like it, i couldn’t help but wonder: can a beloved tv series survive a revival?

And just like that marks HBO’s second attempt this year to resurrect a founding pillar from its much-vaunted golden age, around the turn of the century, to accidentally usher in a zombie apocalypse. Earlier this fall, the network’s parent company, Warner Bros., released The Many Saints of Newark, the return of David Chases’ feature film to New Jersey from The Sopranos. But the movie, like this new SATC restart, something crucial was missing. As a concept, Many saints looked brilliant, Chase using the leverage of The Sopranos to do a long-standing passionate project about the Newark Riots of his youth. But by the time the first trailer came out, it was clear the film had been inexorably brought back into the orbit of Tony Soprano, the son of James Gandofini playing a teenage version of his iconic character. Populated by Muppet babies versions of all our favorite DiMeo crime family associates, Many saints felt both too far removed from the magic of the original series and too close to it. Chase, co-writer Lawrence Konner, and director Alan Taylor have never seemed able to tackle the intricacies of the riots that serve as the films’ central conflict, and the film remains uncomfortably dependent on cute ties to the original series. The voice-over narration of a ghostly Christopher Moltisanti is so overused and stuck that there is a whole internet corner convinced that they were supposed to understand that Christopher wrote the film himself. Maybe that’s a convoluted reason as to why Many saints feels so half-baked, but part of that stems from the film’s confusion over its relationship to the series. It’s neither his own thing, nor our own thing.

Many saints and And just like that the two seem more interested in resurrecting missing characters than revitalizing the TV series that made us care about them in the first place. Rather than revert to the formula that made these series great, Chase and King chose to tinker with the HBO Golden Age Extended Universe. It’s understandable that these writers want to explore new possibilities while relying on their beloved characters as a safety net, but, especially for shows that have done so much to reinvent the form television in the 21st century, it’s somewhat baffling how much the new series seems to care How? ‘Or’ What these stories have been told.

In contrast, the revival of HBO Max from Gossip Girla property with much less cultural weight both understands the form that made the original CW series so successful and maintains a relatively playful internal relationship with the original characters. Whatever its many flaws, the reboot does exactly what it does, regardless of Blair Waldorf’s influence. Many saints and And just like that, on the other hand, are more concerned with extracting valuable intellectual property from their original series than with substantively engaging with the series itself. The Sopranos was not interesting because it was a Jersey gangster story, and Sex and the city was not interesting because it was a story of women at brunch in Manhattan. These stories reached viewers due to How? ‘Or’ What we told them. But the covers move away from the forms that made the success of the originals while treating their characters like museum pieces. It is of course a pleasure to reconnect with old beloved characters after a long absence. The questions raised by And just like thatwhether Carrie has always been prudish, for example, or if Miranda would have in fact become an ignorant, goofy, funny, and even enlightening white feminist cliché, especially as somewhat conscious critics of the original show. But the thrill of this reunion can’t last forever, and reboots have to deal with what happens when it’s not new to be with our old friends again.

For all the emphasis on Sex and the citys revolutionary figures, the structure of Sex and the city was never simply incidental to its impact. In an essay on Sex and the city and The Sopranos in 2013, Emily Nussbaum argued that although SATC was often condescended like a shallow sitcom, its true form was a sort of philosophical romantic comedy, using the horizonless expanse of serial television to stage symbolic debates about sexuality, femininity, and love. The brunch table wasn’t just a stop between Plots A and B, and the voiceover wasn’t just a throwaway exhibit; they were where the critical and messy work of the show got done. Sex and the city famously leaned harder in the plot and opera melodrama as the series progressed, but it still retained that critical and conversational core. And just like that is the highlight of shows, from comedy to tragedy.

Many Newark Saints almost suffered from the opposite problem. The Sopranos was a TV show, and it was great because and not despite it. Producing a coming-of-age feature film so closely tied to the fates of the show’s original characters overlooks the fact that The Sopranos had the impact it had due to her patient reinvention week after week of several television genres, from soap opera to mafia to westerns. One of the things that was revolutionary about the soprano was the way he made spectators to live with these villains, to see beyond the spectacle of their violent acts the boredom, conservatism and banality of their lives. The era of the anti-heroic era which, as Nussbaum said and it must be remembered, was ushered in by both Tony Soprano and Carrie Bradshaw was therefore a unique product of the television series. This notorious mixture of identification and repulsion slowly emerged, beat by beat, week after week. The innovation wasn’t in telling stories about the bad guys, it was in convincing us to hang out with them. The Sopranos was a gangster-like re-imagination. Many saints is just another gangster movie. Famous David Chase initially considered The Sopranos like a standalone film. But if Chase had made a two hour movie about a mobster and his shrink, I don’t know if anyone would have cared.

This week it was reported that HBO is plan a return to another beloved series from the early 2000s by reviving Six feet Under ground. The outcry was instantaneous, in part because its finale is often considered the gold standard for a satisfactory ending. The idea of ​​rebooting a series that ended with such an obvious and resonant finality almost feels like a parody.

But, given that And just like that has apparently been a huge hit for HBO Max, and David Chase seems to be back in the fold with a standing order for more soprano contents, it’s no surprise that HBO is returning to the vaults for more. The obvious solution to this problem is to simply stop spending time and resources bringing the dead back to life, but right now it seems about as likely that Mr. Big will return to his squad. I don’t think forgettable carbon-copied covers like NBC’s Will and grace restarting are the way to go. When Many saints was released in October, it sparked a wave of speech about whether or not The Sopranos was indeed the greatest of all television series. This conversation always seemed premature to me, not because I doubt the greatness of The SopranosWhere Sex and the city, moreover, but because a conversation like this supposes an end rather than a beginning. Critics and viewers love to make statements as if it had been a hundred years since the start of the current era of television production. As for the history of prestige television, we were even closer to the Big Bang (The Bada Bang? The Mr. Big Bang?) Than to the end of the world. But debates like these, as well as reboots like these, threaten to slow the media’s momentum, diverting energy from the next series that may actually reimagine television. If networks like HBO continue to look to the past, the much-vaunted revolution might ignore them. And just like that, the show would be over.