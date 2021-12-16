Are the good ol ‘Hollywood days back? The hype surrounding “Spider-Man: No Way Home” suggests so





Spider-Man: No Way Home gets the kind of hype that makes it feel like the good old days for movies – at least for a week. Forecasters expect the Sony Group Corp. and the Marvel division of Walt Disney Co.s generate more than $ 190 million over the weekend in North America, and at least one of them thinks the revenue could exceed $ 200 million. Sony itself is predicting $ 130 million, which would make it the best start to the pandemic by far. It’s one of the few movies where it’s obviously going to be huge, said Shawn Robbins, chief analyst at forecaster Boxoffice Pro.

If it keeps its promises, No Way Home will be the first film to generate pre-pandemic results since the coronavirus crippled the movie industry almost two years ago. It would prove that Hollywood can bring fans of all ages back to the movies, even with the omicron variant sparking new fears. The recovery of the film industry after the 2020 shutdown has been choppy. Few films have been successful in attracting large audiences, anxiety about viruses remains high in some places, and good reviews haven’t stopped the flops. Theaters had a strong October, but sales slowed in November. And December wasn’t great: Steven Spielberg’s well-received West Side Story remake disappointed when it opened last weekend. This year’s biggest national picture – Marvels Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings – grossed $ 244.5 million in ticket sales, a fraction of what the big movies previously grossed. No Way Home is the third film in the Spider-Man series starring Tom Holland and directed by Jon Watts. In this episode, Spider-Man’s secret identity is revealed, endangering those close to him. Another Marvel character, Doctor Strange, tries to help him reestablish his alter ego, but his spell ends up freeing powerful villains. The film also stars Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jon Favreau and Marisa Tomei.

The theater industry hopes No Way Home will be more than a one-off event. Like almost all Marvel movies, the image also serves as a cross-marketing tool for future tariffs. A new episode of Doctor Strange is one of the many superhero images on the Disneys 2022 slate. Advance sales were the strongest of the pandemic. Ticketing site Fandango said No Way Home led the previous year's winner for presales, Marvels Black Widow, in just two hours. Reviews have also been excellent, with 97% of reviewers recommending the photo, according to the Rotten Tomatoes website.



And No Way Home, which plays exclusively in theaters, is also garnering more mentions and conversations on social media than any other outing in the era of the pandemic, according to Robbins. It’s not even a competition, he says. It all goes to show that the new Spider-Man movie is attracting large audiences, including out-of-school kids for the holidays. The critically acclaimed West Side Story remake has largely won over an older audience who isn’t rushing into theaters during the pandemic. This movie has it all, said Geetha Ranganathan, analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence. It’s been a while since we’ve had a Spider-Man movie, it has all the characters crossed, it comes out at the right time, and vaccination rates are increasing among the younger ones.



