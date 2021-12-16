Keanu Reeves was asked if he’s the cutest guy in Hollywood and his answer answered the question perfectly.





Keanu Reeves has a reputation as one of Hollywood’s good guys, and many claim he is, in fact, THE nicest. From give millions at give up your seat in the metro, and even helping his John Wick team move the equipment, Reeves’ kind gestures over the years have been widely reported. But it seems the actor is finding it rather embarrassing as demonstrated by one fan who asked him what he thought of this unofficial title. The 57-year-old appeared in the last (and 100th) episode of the Facebook series Red table talk, hosted by its Matrix resurrections co-starring Jada Pinkett Smith, daughter Willow and mother Adrienne Banfield-Norris. Promoting the latest installment in the sci-fi series, due out on December 22, fans submitted video questions to the stars. Jazzma from Chicago kicked off the ball by asking Reeves: Keanu, everyone says you’re the nicest guy in Hollywood and you’re such a generous person. What are you doing to give yourself? Register to our free weekly newsletter Indy100 Reeves looked shy and laughed in response before doubling over to hide his face, shaking his head. Clearly amused by her reaction, Jada chuckled and patted her co-star on the shoulder as an article headline from The New Yorker popped up that said: Keanu Reeves is too good for this world. Let’s go motorbike, let’s read. I love going to the movies, Reeves replied. For me, my job is also that. I get asked a lot sometimes, you know, you’ve been on this for a while, and they’re like, do you still like it? And I’m like, Yeah, I love him even more. For me, work is life. Later, another fan asked the actors if they had a favorite Halloween costume they wore growing up, given that people often dress up as Neo and Trinity for these holidays. Reeves opened up about how his mother was a costume designer and made costumes for Dolly Parton, including her iconic Playboy outfit from her 1978 cover. You probably know where he’s going with this … … somehow I guess she- [Parton] didn’t bring it home so we got it. So it was Halloween. So I put on the ears and the bustier, I wore sneakers with fishnet stockings and the bow tie, he says. He also said he had hair long enough at the time to wear the set. Now that’s a serious commitment to a Halloween costume. Matrix resurrections hits theaters on December 22.

