How to go from Rathmines to working with Hollywood’s A-List

Five years ago, in an extraordinary example of a nation beating above its weight, three Irish filmmakers, including Lenny Abrahamson and John Crowley, were Oscar nominees. Brie Larson won the Best Actress award for her performance in Abrahamsons Room, but only one director returned to Dublin with an Oscar: Benjamin Cleary who won with his live-action short, Stutterer.

I look back and feel like it’s a surreal dream, Cleary says. Honestly, when I was editing Stutterer, I lived in East London, I worked in a burger shop and I slept on friends’ couches, because I had no money at the time. And there were times when I thought to myself, this just isn’t good enough to even get into a festival. And then I remember walking down the aisle with such daze that I think I forgot my team. And I saw Steven Spielberg. It was crazy. I kind of remember going on stage, then it’s a bit of a blackout. I think I managed to say a few words.

Stutterer, which concerned a typographer with a speech disability living a chatty double life on social media, also won a Cannes Young Director Award, a London Critics Circle Award and an Irish Film and Television Award. It opened doors, Cleary says. These days, he can call fellow candidate Lenny Abrahamson for career advice. He’s an absolute genius filmmaker, Cleary says, and he’s still very useful.

Five years after Stutterer and Swan Song arrived. The star-studded first feature film produced by writer-director Apple is based on ambitious vanity and stars Mahershala Ali, Naomie Harris, Glenn Close and Awkwafina.

Even though Swan Song is like a completely imagined premise in the near future, I saw very clearly that I was shedding light on some really painful things.

While trying to find the movie I wanted to make for my first feature, I landed on Swan Song, a concept I had envisioned years before. I had put it away in a drawer. It just took me a long time to write it. And then a lot of time to do it.

Oscar winner Mahershala Ali, star of Moonlight, True Detective and Green Book, was instrumental in the lengthy process of launching Clearys’ first feature film.

I was so close to this material at the time, I had lost all objectivity about the script, Cleary says. I didn’t feel the emotions reading it and reading it with his voice in mind, it slowly came back to life. We had this brilliant two hour conversation where minute by minute I was more energetic and inspired. He really is a wonderful, kind soul, a brilliant person. And for me to come in and meet such a big star, I was obviously very nervous, but it puts you at ease. And we got right into this brilliant conversation about the script’s philosophical questions. And as soon as he embarked, other brilliant actors, like Naomie Harris, were interested.

Much like Stutterer was inspired by a childhood friend with a bad stuttering, Swan Song comes from a semi-autobiographical place, specifically the deaths of three of Clearys’ friends. Considering the story is so personal to him, there were times I felt that added responsibility because I felt like I was playing him at times, Mahershala Ali said of the director during a recent panel of the ‘industry. This was due to elements of the story. that were so deeply personal and true to him.

I lost three friends when I was 19, 20 and 21, Cleary says. At this young age, seeing what it was doing to everyone around them that was left behind, not being said goodbye, brought my brain to that place where I was constantly thinking about what would happen if someone else died? What would happen to my family if something happened to me? And, even though Swan Song is like a completely imagined premise in the near future, I saw very clearly that I was going, for lack of a better term, to bring some really painful things to light. When these events happened, the idea of ​​therapy, or going to a therapist or something in Ireland almost 20 years ago, was unknown. Fortunately, these things seem to be changing.

My team is fed up with saying too much science fiction all the time. It was really important to me that the world felt grounded, because it’s a human love story

In Swan Song, graphic designer Cameron Turner (Ali) hides his terminal illness from his wife Poppy (Harris) and seeks out a doctor (Glenn Close) and psychologist (Adam Beach), offering an cloning service. The procedure reproduces the physical and conscious forms of their clients. Their successors, as Kate (Awkwafina), a young woman who has already undergone the procedure, never know they are clones. Their relatives either.

A cerebral sci-fi film, backed up by the glorious production designs of Annie Beauchamp, Swan Song was a brave new world both in front of and behind the camera for Cleary.

Mahershala Ali and Awkwafina in Swan Song



I think I’ve spent something like 14 or 15 days in my life altogether as a director, he laughs. And then I walked out onto the set. And there are about 200 people in the crew. There are trucks and all that gear, and then I watch some of the best actors working today and rehearse with them. I pinched myself all the way. Although Cleary found inspiration in Spike Jonzes Her, working closely with his design team and cinematographer Masanobu Takayanagi, the director was determined to shape anti-sci-fi sci-fi. There are no flashing lights or foil stitching.

My team is fed up with me saying too much sci-fi all the time, Cleary says. It was really important to me that the world felt grounded, because it’s a human love story. We never want to head to that place where it felt a little foreign to us and distracted attention from that love story at the center of it. We had to create a world where we could believe that this technology existed, but where we also never felt in our world. So all the aesthetic decisions were based on that. The themes of nature versus artificial thought were worked into reflections and doubles.

I had been writing scripts since I was a child. I just scribbled down ideas for movies but never thought I could make them

Directing Mahershala Ali and Awkwafina in two roles, although not as complicated as, say, staging a martial arts battle between Jean Claude Van Damme and Jean Claude Van Damme seeing Replicant required a lot of blocking and nuance. The two actors, remarkably, find different terrain with their DNA and their subconsciously precise doubles.

It was an incredible challenge, says Cleary. It took meticulous preparation before figuring out how to do it technically. And a lot of my job as a director was to try to have as little technical stuff as possible in their way through the day. This has not always been possible. The first matchup we did was him coming down the stairs, then the dog; it was actually incredibly technical, but it doesn’t really sound like it. But I was surrounded by a really good crew, who were with me all the way, focusing on all of these things.

Cleary grew up in Rathmines where he loved trips to much-missed laser video and perused the director-themed shelves. There he discovered Krzysztof Kieslowski, whose Three Colors trilogy helped shape Swan Song.

No one can make movies, Cleary says. That’s what I thought growing up. I got into music, engineering, and music technology. I went to Pulse Recording University there. I had been writing scripts since I was a child. I had just jotted down ideas for films, never thinking I could make them. then someone said you should just apply to London Film School for the screenwriting program. It wasn’t until then that we realized: oh, people really do that.

Swan Song is in select theaters and on Apple TV from December 17