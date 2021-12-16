Queen Elizabeth cancels her traditional Christmas lunch due to increase in coronavirus cases





queen elizabeth is taking every precaution to keep her safe amid her lingering health concerns and the current rise in UK coronavirus cases by canceling her traditional holiday lunch. The monarch was hoping to return to the annual tradition of hosting his extended family for a pre-Christmas party after it was canceled last year due to COVID-19 restrictions. However, the event had to be put on hold again this year as a precautionary measure amid the recent spike in UK cases so as not to put guests and their families at risk ahead of the holidays, according to a source who has talk to People. The UK government has also recommended that people minimize their gatherings before the holidays. The insider added that the Queen regretted the decision had to be made, but felt it was the right thing to do under the circumstances. Buckingham Palace declined to comment. This pre-holiday lunch is usually held at Buckingham Palace, but this year it was due to be held at Windsor Castle where Queen Elizabeth has stayed throughout the pandemic. It also marks the Royal Family’s first Christmas without her late husband Prince Philip, who died in April at the age of 99. Whatever her private grief, she wants to get along in the happiest way possible, a source told the outlet. Dozens of guests typically attend this seasonal meal, including Prince william, Kate Middleton, their three children and many other children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren of the Queen. But while the meal may have been put on hold until next year, the monarch apparently still plans to visit his Sandringham estate in Norfolk to celebrate Christmas with his immediate family, as government mandates remain the same. Meanwhile. More great stories from Vanity Fair The Second Coming of Guru Jagat

Billie Eilish does the same interview for the fifth year

How did Princess Charlenes’ illness become an international mystery?

Ghislaine Maxwells trial: a new look at Epsteins MO

The best gifts to give and receive for women this holiday season

Netizens take on Donald Trump Jr. vs. LeBron James

72 hours inside the Spend-athon at Art Basel Miami Beach

The Renaissance of Claires Y2K beauty aesthetic is here

Archives: The Paradoxical Life and Death of Robert Maxwell

Sign up to The Buyline to receive an organized list of fashion, book and beauty shopping in a weekly newsletter.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.vanityfair.com/style/2021/12/queen-elizabeth-cancels-christmas-family-lunch-windsor-castle-uk-coronavirus-surge-sandringham The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos