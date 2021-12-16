Entertainment
Review: the Witcher, a big Netflix hitter, is finally back
Before Squid Game, before Bridgerton, there was The Witcher.
At the end of 2019, it was in some ways the world’s most popular TV show, and it was Netflix’s second most-watched first TV at this point. Then Covid-19 took hold, and two years went by without more Witcher. A few shows, most notably Squid Game, topped it in the Netflix All-Time Rankings. But season 1 of The Witcher is still hanging in there, comfortably in fifth place.
That’s impressive, and a bit surprising, for a Game of Thrones-on-a-budget sword and wizardry adventure that ranged in visual and dramatic quality from hey, quite a bit to [helpless giggle]. Perhaps it was a testament to the popularity of the source material, a cycle of stories and novels by Polish writer Andrzej Sapkowski that also inspired a successful video game franchise. Perhaps the audience for sprawling medieval fantasy, even of average quality, is just that large.
Or maybe people were just drawn to the show’s charms, of which it had several: a playful sense of humor (an area where it scored a bit higher than Game of Thrones) ; a simple and refreshing episodic structure; and a fun, minimalist performance by Henry Cavill as the witcher, Geralt, a mutant mercenary tasked with hunting down all manner of CGI beasts.
Now the shows from the pandemic-delayed second season are here, premiering Friday on Netflix, and based on six of the eight episodes, much of what made the series charming has been put aside. But that might not stop him from racking up equally impressive viewership numbers this time around.
Picking up from the aftermath of the Scorched Earth Battle between Realms that ended Season 1, the show takes Geralt away from the Murder of Roving Monsters for Hire and puts him on a narrower path, as a bodyguard and teacher of Ciri (Freya Allan), the refugee princess with mysterious powers. The third major character, the mage Yennefer (Anya Chalotra), has lost his magic and is also on the run. Dandelion (Joey Batey), the traveling bard of the 13th-century version of a fabulous cabaret star who was responsible for much of the sniper humor is off the scene in the early episodes.
It’s as if, after the good times of Season 1, series creator and showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich decided it was time to get serious to start incorporating more of the books’ elaborate mythology and terminology. by Sapkowski.
Now there are more and more conversations that fill the story with the framework of stories, called the continent, and the different species that inhabit it, including elves, dwarves, and humans. Geralt and Ciri pull off the road and crouch in a witcher fortress where she trains to become a warrior, leading to discussions as to whether she is a savior or a destroyer. (There’s a topical shine too, with elves representing an oppressed native population.)
We’re also getting a slew of new characters, some of which seem to be popping up out of nowhere; keeping track of every face and folklore, not to mention the beasts, a dreadful central european menagerie of wyverns, strzygas, chernobogs and the like begins to want to study for a final exam without any marks.
On the bright side, the influx of new cast members includes Simon Callow and Liz Carr as a pair of paranormal investigators, Kim Bodnia of The Bridge as a veteran witcher, and Game of Thrones alumnus Kristofer Hivju as that noble with tusks in a subplot reminiscent of Beauty and the Beast. The plots begin to merge and the action begins to pick up, around the fifth episode.
Cavill, who’s as deadly with a disappointed sigh or sidelong gaze as Geralt with a dagger, is still a steady and engaging presence at the center of the action. Geralts’ scenes with his new sidekick, the somewhat grim young Ciri, didn’t get the kick of his jokes in Season 1 with Dandelion, however. The new season also finds less heart-to-heart time between Geralt and the one character who truly understands him, his horse, Roach.
All in all, you probably know if you’re the kind of spectator willing to add another complicated Grimm Brothers-meets-Middle-earth saga to your schedule. And if you love your edgy costumed fantasies and find the mechanics of world building an end in itself, then this more mysterious and menacing new season of The Witcher may be for you. Plan accordingly.
Sources
2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/12/16/arts/television/review-the-witcher-netflix.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
