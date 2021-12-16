Review: the Witcher, a big Netflix hitter, is finally back

Before Squid Game, before Bridgerton, there was The Witcher.

At the end of 2019, it was in some ways the world’s most popular TV show, and it was Netflix’s second most-watched first TV at this point. Then Covid-19 took hold, and two years went by without more Witcher. A few shows, most notably Squid Game, topped it in the Netflix All-Time Rankings. But season 1 of The Witcher is still hanging in there, comfortably in fifth place.

That’s impressive, and a bit surprising, for a Game of Thrones-on-a-budget sword and wizardry adventure that ranged in visual and dramatic quality from hey, quite a bit to [helpless giggle]. Perhaps it was a testament to the popularity of the source material, a cycle of stories and novels by Polish writer Andrzej Sapkowski that also inspired a successful video game franchise. Perhaps the audience for sprawling medieval fantasy, even of average quality, is just that large.

Or maybe people were just drawn to the show’s charms, of which it had several: a playful sense of humor (an area where it scored a bit higher than Game of Thrones) ; a simple and refreshing episodic structure; and a fun, minimalist performance by Henry Cavill as the witcher, Geralt, a mutant mercenary tasked with hunting down all manner of CGI beasts.

Now the shows from the pandemic-delayed second season are here, premiering Friday on Netflix, and based on six of the eight episodes, much of what made the series charming has been put aside. But that might not stop him from racking up equally impressive viewership numbers this time around.