Five Years Ago, “Rogue One” Predicted A Modern Star Wars Problem
By the time Rogue One: A Star Wars Story released in theaters five years ago, it was already struggling under the weight of substantial expectations. The stand-alone entry into the film franchise had been rumored for years before Lucasfilm finally confirmed it in 2014 with the news that Godzilla director Gareth Edwards had signed on to direct the project.
The film would have launched a series of films aside from the main series. A year later, the title and minor plot details were announced, revealing the film would fill in what some fans saw as a plot hole for decades: How do Do the Rebels have the Death Star plans before the first movie?
Thief one promised to be the harbinger of the news Star wars created by Lucasfilm following the buyout of the company by the Walt Disney Company. New hope, if you will; It wouldn’t just be an extension and completion of the storyline started in the original 1977 film, but a galaxy of new stories meant to build a new generation of fans. In the end, that’s exactly what it turned out to be, but in a very different way than Lucasfilm fans and executives might have hoped for.
Looking at it from the point of view of recent years, Thief one was almost certainly doomed from conception. While the film focuses on a cast of new characters, it’s anything but a truly standalone story. If seen without prior knowledge of 1977 Star wars, it ends without end, as such, with the rebels getting the plans but being pursued by an unnamed Darth Vader. And it becomes a pessimistic story about a Macguffin of indefinite reach that causes everyone to be killed and the baddies mostly triumphant.
It is not the right thing to do to convince newcomers that Star wars can be an inviting franchise filled with fun derring-do stories and thrilling adventures.
But then, newcomers were never really the point of Thief one, were they? If that were the case, the film could have featured the same cast on a similar, if not nearly identical, mission in the current timeline of previous years. Star Wars: The Force Awakens, steal blueprints for this movie Starkiller Base. (Or, for that matter, any other weapon of the Empire or the First Order.)
Like the servile recreation of the first Star wars aesthetic made clear, Thief one was intentionally rooted in fan service and an overwhelming nostalgia for the original trilogy. Worse yet, the film’s pessimistic tone speaks to the same grim, gritty demeanor that has seen several comic book heroes placed in down-to-earth, depressing storylines in the wake of the success of Watchmen and Batman: Return of the Dark Knight in the mid-1980s.
It was a time when audiences and creators alike tried to justify their nostalgia by trying to inject the genre with a complex weight and morality it was never intended for. It was very clearly a film made by and for fans who had grown up with the first three films.
Thief one underlined the fact that Star wars a film series that had always had a foothold in the past was now seen as an extended exercise in maintenance, not creation. Gone is the Art Deco visual influence of the previous trilogy (or its explicitly political commentary), but in its place, there was nothing new. It was simply an attempt to recreate the look of three films from three decades earlier, which were now apparently seen as the definition of what Star wars was and could be. (Except now, they might be sadder.) What might have been the start of something new was more of a throwback to the minutiae of the past.
There is another way Thief one turned out to be a canary in the coal mine that the Star wars the franchise eventually became. Years before Phil Lord and Chris Miller were fired from Solo, where original director Colin Trevorrow is gone Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Thief one was a film that demonstrated Lucasfilms’ determination to control the filmmaking process to the point of replacing whoever was necessary to ensure the desired effect.
Director Gareth Edwards was notoriously sidelined as post-production for the film continued, with uncredited screenwriter Tony Gilroy writing the Bourne films given the task of significantly reworking the film. Gilroy wrote and produced new material (including this scene from Darth Vader and the end of the movies) to make it more in line with what the studio expected. Gilroy said famous that before his involvement, the film was in big trouble, and the studio recruited him to fix things up after Edwards handed in his version.
Far from being the start of a daring new era of Star wars which would broaden the scope of the property to new audiences, Thief one turned out to be the first real indicator of how conservative Lucasfilm was Star wars since the relaunch of the franchise. It also revealed how much the studio sees the property moving forward and who the target audience really is. Years before things ended badly with The Rise of Skywalker, we were told everything we needed to know. We just didn’t realize it at the time.
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story is now streaming on Disney +.
