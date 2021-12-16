Chris Noth, “SATC” actor, accused of sexual assault, categorically denies allegations





Chris Noth – the actor who played Mr. Big in “Sex and the City” as well as the reboot of the series – now faces allegations of sexual assault from two women, but Noth shows up loud, calling the claims “categorically false”. “ A report of Hollywood journalist Thursday details accounts of two women who say they were pressured to come forward and tell their story after seeing Noth reprise her role in the “SATC” reboot “And just like that …” Noth tells us, “The accusations made against me by people I met years, if not decades ago, are categorically false. These stories could be 30 years or 30 days ago. the meetings were consensual. It’s hard not to question when these stories came out. I don’t know for sure why they are resurfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women. “ As for the allegations … one of the women, Zoe, says she was 22 in 2004 when she and a friend met Noth – who she had spoken to before – at her apartment pool to hang out. Zoe claims Noth asked her a bunch of questions about her specialty before giving her a book to consult. Zoe says Noth went to her apartment to take a call, and after a while she went to her unit to return the book where she says he first kissed her and then forcibly removed her. shorts and bikini bottoms and raped her as she screamed “Stop!” Zoe told THR she went to the hospital, but did not tell the cops who assaulted her. A source close to Noth confirms that he and Zoe were dating, but tells us that the sex in his apartment was consensual and Zoe asked to meet again. The other woman, Read, told THR that she was 25 in 2015 when she met Noth while working on a VIP server at a New York nightclub. Lily says the Noth invited her to dinner one night, but the two ended up drinking and met at the actor’s apartment. Lily claims they started kissing, but Noth got much more energetic, removing his pants and putting his cock in her mouth before sleeping with her from behind. Our source Noth confirms the meeting between the two, but says the meeting with Lily was also consensual. Of course, Noth’s character Mr. Big made headlines last week afterward. die on the first episode of “And Just Like That …” shortly after a ride on a Peloton bike.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tmz.com/2021/12/16/mr-big-actor-chris-noth-satc-sexual-assault-allegations/

