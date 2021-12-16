Win free tickets to your five favorite home games in 2022





Earlier today, Sporting Kansas City released their 2022 MLS regular season schedule. Tomorrow, supporters will be able to purchase tickets for the first five home matches at SeatGeek.com the remainder being put up for sale at a later date. Fans can enter the My Five Contest presented by Hollywood Casino in which you tell us which are the five home games you are looking forward to the most this coming season. One winner will be selected and he will receive two free tickets for each of these five home matches.

In 2021, Childrens Mercy Park provided their typical advantage on the pitch, taking Sporting KC to 14 results in 17 competitions. In 2022, Childrens Mercy Park will host 13 Western Conference opponents and four Eastern Conference teams. Below are five home games that should have amplified fans and a little inspiration for your My Five presented by Hollywood Casino selections. Saturday March 26: Real Salt Lake A 2021 Western Conference semi-finals rematch and an opportunity for revenge present themselves as Sporting KC host Real Salt Lake on Saturday, March 26. Since the Sportings 2013 MLS Cup final victory over RSL, these two clubs have been anything but friendly towards one. another one. Despite the geographic distance between Kansas City and Salt Lake City, a rivalry developed. Sporting beat Salt Lake in the 2018 Western Conference semifinals but couldn’t repeat their success last season as RSL knocked Sporting out of the 2021 Audi MLS Cup playoffs with one goal in time. stop by Bobby Wood. With revenge in mind, Sporting’s second home game sparks intrigue at the start of the 2022 regular season. Fans can purchase tickets for this game from Thursday at SeatGeek.com. Sunday June 12: New England Revolution The 2021 MLS Fan Shield winners end their two-year hiatus from Childrens Mercy Park when the New England Revolution returns to Kansas City on Sunday, June 12. Sporting KC’s summer clash with New England will mark the 27th all-time meeting between the two MLS Originals in Kansas City with Sporting holding a 14-7-6 record in the heartland. After a record-breaking 2021 regular season, New England will bring 2021 MLS MVP Landon Donovan Carles Gil, 2021 Allstate MLS Goalkeeper of the Year Matt Turner and 2021 Coach of the Year Sigi Schmid MLS Bruce Arena to Childrens Mercy Park this summer. The last time these two met, they battled for an exciting 4-4 ​​draw in front of a rowdy crowd at Childrens Mercy Park. Sunday July 3: New York Red Bulls The July 4th festivities begin a day earlier as the New York Red Bulls show their faces at Childrens Mercy Park for the first time in three seasons. The most recent meeting saw Sporting open their 2021 MLS regular season with a 2-1 win over New York at Red Bull Arena. Sporting beat the Red Bulls in the 2017 Lamar Hunt US Open final at Childrens Mercy Park, painting the wall with the club’s fourth Open Cup title. With plenty of history between these two, Sporting hold a slight advantage with an all-time record of 22-21-14 against New York. Following an appearance in the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs, the Red Bulls have already started to strengthen their roster ahead of their 2022 regular-season and midseason game with Sporting KC. Sunday August 21: Portland Timbers The defending Western Conference champions are set for a late-season showdown in Kansas City. Portland, which just made the 2021 MLS Cup final, will look to achieve similar success in 2022, with Sporting looking to eliminate any hope of a Timbers repeat. Sporting will look to replicate their past successes against Portland at home as they have delivered results in their last six regular season meetings at Childrens Mercy Park. Most recently, Daniel Sallois drew 1-1 against the Timbers in August 2021. Both teams have enjoyed consistent success over the past decade as a controversial back-and-forth has developed between the teams with 2022. promising not to be different. Sunday October 2: Seattle Sounders Sporting KC’s final home game of the 2022 regular season and the penultimate game of the regular season pits them against a familiar Seattle Sounders foe. In 2021, the Sounders finished just two points ahead of Sporting KC, taking second seed in the 2021 Audi MLS Cup qualifiers before losing at home to Real Salt Lake in the first round. Last season, Sporting suffered a 2-1 home loss to Seattle, but notched two victories at Lumen Field during the campaign. Sporting won club Lamar Hunt’s second US Open Cup title after defeating the Seattle Sounders in a penalty shootout at Childrens Mercy Park in 2012. The final home game of the regular season against a rival from the Western Conference on a beautiful fall evening in Kansas City. What could be better? While these are five games fans can look forward to, there are 12 more with their own intriguing storylines. Whatever matches you are looking forward to, be sure to let us know when entering the My Five Contest presented by Hollywood Casino. Sporting KC’s first five home games go on sale tomorrow at SeatGeek.com. Other selected ticket packages, which include some of the above matches, are available at SportingKC.com/tickets. You don’t want to miss your chance to see Sporting KC in action at Childrens Mercy Park this season.

