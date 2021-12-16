New Watertown Natives Film Tackles Abuse of Power in Entertainment Industry | Arts and entertainment

Michael Leoni, from Watertown, continues his thematic explorations of the struggles of youth in his new movie Famous, which premiered on streaming platforms around the world on December 10.

Famous is based on Mr. Leonis’ staging of the same story. The drama, which constantly sold out, lasted nearly a year at The 11:11 Productions in West Hollywood. 11:11 is chaired by Mr. Leoni, Michelle Kaufer and Erica Katzin.

Mr. Leoni is the son of Kenneth D. and Catherine (Carbon) Leon of Franklin, Mass. The couple own a summer home along Lake Ontario near Sackets Harbor. Michael moved with his parents to the Boston area from Watertown as a teenager. Mr. Leon was president of the former JR Miller clothing store in Watertown. Michael added an i to match his last name with that of his grandfather, Victor E. Leoni, who came to this country from Italy.

Documentary M. Leonis 2020 american street kid explored teen homelessness on the streets of Los Angeles. In June, Mr. Leoni addressed the issue of teen suicide and social media with When today will end a fictional drama shot in the style of a documentary.

In both films, Toronto native Howard Barish, an Oscar-nominated and Emmy-winning producer, signed on to produce them. He returns as executive producer for Famous. The other executive producers are Martine Melloul, Inbal B. Lessner and Dawn Dunning.

Ms Dunning came on board because of her message. In 2020, she testified on the trail of former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein who was convicted of sex crimes and sentenced to 23 years in prison.

In a press release, Ms Dunning said she was honored to be a part of the films crew and give it the visibility it deserves.

Speaking out against abuse of power in the entertainment industry is something I firmly believe in, Ms. Dunning said. We don’t often talk about the abuse of young men, but it is time we did.

Mr Leoni said he wrote Famous because of the abuse he saw in the film industry, with actors and artists being victimized by Hollywood players. It is inspired by the lives of young Hollywood stars like River Phoenix, Corey Feldman, Heath Ledger and Corey Haim.

I’ve edited this whole piece on what’s going on behind the veil of Hollywood, Leoni said in a phone interview from Los Angeles. We wanted a larger format to get the message out into the story.

Kandoo Films has acquired the worldwide rights to Famous. The film, set in the 90s, is a mix of live theater and cinema. It’s for a mature audience.

I have a deep love and respect for independent films when done right, Mr. Barish said in a press release. Famous is definitely one of those movies, and it’s also very current, both in its style and in its content. Michael Leoni has done it again and I am extremely proud to work with him.

Mr Leoni said that in his film he wanted to keep the roots of the stage production of Famous because it resonated so well with audiences. It was filmed at the height of the movement -MeToo

It’s not like your normal room that you would see recorded, Mr Leoni said. I know Hamilton did, but we took it one step further in a cinematic way where people say, I forget I’m watching a play. It’s a mix of live shows, and then we filmed for 12 days without an audience. That way we could get those cinematic shots. So it’s literally a mix of theater and cinema.

The set of Famous is in the home of the main character Jason, played by Josh Pafchek. The ensemble is also directed by Chris Kattan, Brooke Butler and CJ Valleroy.

Driven by the need to expose the truth, Jason attempts to control the outcome of the night and sets off a chain of events that pushes the boundaries of friendship and reveals the true cost of fame.

Jason tells his story from his room on the first floor of the set. The other bedrooms are on the second floor.

The whole thing goes in its past, said Leoni. We go back and forth in flashbacks. The stage feel wears off about five minutes later, when you invest in the lives of these characters.

The ages of the characters range from their teens to their twenties.

It’s about the trauma we go through in our inner child and how we reconnect with that inner child to heal our present, Mr Leoni said. This is the main message of the piece, with the -Metoo movement.

But the abuses uncovered by the movement are much broader than Hollywood, Leoni said.

This is happening in many businesses, workplaces and schools, Mr Leoni said. It’s really just a commentary on how to reclaim your power and say no and not be afraid to say no.

He added: What I want people to take away is to know what’s going on, and if you are a victim of sexual assault or abuse, take back the power and have the courage to speak up. .

other projects

Mr. Leoni has other projects in the works, all based on scripts he wrote. Two films are in pre-production: Le Soleil et la Lune and Tout entre and Le boulevard. He also said he has a TV series, St. Marks Academy for Boys, which is about to be made.

I’m the kind of writer who I think gives voice to people who can’t speak for themselves, Leoni said. These are subjects to be talked about. When I see something on the news, or something from a story someone tells me, I’m like, OK. How can I spread this to the world and let people see it and experience it? And how do you tell these stories in an innovative and artistic way?

The details

n WHAT: Famous, written and directed by Michael Leoni from Watertown. Filmed live on stage at the height of the -MeToo movement.

n SYNOPSIS: Famous takes you on an uninterrupted journey of thrills into the glamorous world of Young Hollywood and into the minds of leading celebrity Jason Mast. What appears to be a night of celebration for her first Oscar nomination turns out to be a complex plan to confront her past.

n STARS: Chris Kattan, Brooke Butler, Megan Davis, Josh Pafchek, CJ Valleroy. m PLEASE NOTE: For an adult audience.

n OPERATING TIME: 1 hour 50 minutes.

n WHEN AVAILABLE: Rental and hire-purchase on digital platforms worldwide.