Stephen Colbert roasts Australian actor Ingo Rademacher
Talk show host Stephen Colbert roasted German-Australian actor Ingo Rademacher for refusing to be vaccinated against Covid.
The popular Late Show host singled out Rademacher after suing U.S. broadcaster ABC for dismissing him from general hospital for failing to meet the broadcast company’s vaccination mandate.
Colbert, 57, did nothing when he started toasting Ingo on his show, beginning by joking about the actor’s unique name – calling it a “random collection of consonants”.
“Sorry, mate, but you have to take medical advice – you’re on General Hospital, not General Stuff I Read On Facebook,” Stephen joked.
After bringing up Ingo’s role as Jasper Jacks in General Hospital, Colbert hinted at a clichéd plot written in daytime soap operas, where he claimed he was Ingo’s evil “twin brother” actually suing. ABC.
“Now a lot of people say Ingo Rademacher is ridiculous. Unless it’s Ingo Rademacher! It is Ingo Rademacher’s twin brother, Vigo Rademacher, who has just woken up from a coma.
Without firing a shot: The Late Show host started joking about Rademacher’s unique name before addressing him on his show and declaring, “Sorry, mate, but you have to take medical advice – you are in the general hospital, not the general stuff I read on Facebook ‘
Career: Ingo is suing ABC after being fired from general hospital for refusing to comply with a vaccination warrant on set. The actor had played Jasper Jacks on the ABC daytime soap for 25 years – moving from Australia to Los Angeles shortly before being cast.
Two different cameras zoomed in dramatically on the talk show host’s face to mimic the shots used in soap operas when a story twist plays out on screen.
“After being pushed down a staircase by… the wealthy heiress Lady Zanzibar, who is secretly her long lost sister, Sandra Gilbertson Gilbertson, who is also her… lover. Which he does not remember because he has amnesia!
“Or maybe, in a final twist, none of this is true and Ingo Rademacher is actually just a stupid jerk,” Stephen joked.
Rademacher is suing ABC after being fired from the general hospital in November for refusing to comply with a vaccination warrant on the set.
“That’s Ingo Rademacher’s twin brother, Vigo Rademacher!”: Colbert hinted at a cliché plotline written in daytime soap operas, where he claimed he was Ingo’s evil pursuing “twin brother” ABC. Two different cameras zoom in dramatically on the talk show host’s face to mimic shots used in soap operas when a twist is playing out
The actor had played Jasper Jacks on ABC’s daytime soap for 25 years – moving to Los Angeles from Australia shortly before being cast for the role.
Rademacher filed a complaint on Monday, saying he had previously requested a religious exemption from obtaining the Covid vaccine, after his colleague Steve Burton tested positive for COVID in August.
However, her and Burton’s request were denied by ABC.
The couple had previously been staunch opponents of the vaccination mandate.
Legal Steps: Rademacher filed a complaint on Monday, saying he had previously requested a religious exemption from obtaining the Covid vaccine, after his colleague Steve Burton tested positive for COVID in August
