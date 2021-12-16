Warner Music buys 300 Entertainment label for $ 400 million





Warner Music Group has agreed to buy 300 Entertainment, the label behind rapper Megan Thee Stallion and other artists, for more than $ 400 million, the latest deal in a frenzied market for musical assets. Co-founded by music moguls Lyor Cohen and Kevin Liles in 2012, 300 has grown into a leading independent hip-hop label with artists such as Fetty Wap and Young Thug. Financial terms were not disclosed, but the company was sold to Warner for more than $ 400 million, according to people familiar with the matter. Cohen, who left 300 to work on YouTube, said, “300 is a way of life and is in very good hands. ” The sale comes as the music industry’s revenues have grown for five consecutive years, transforming the scale of the business and increasing the attractiveness of song copyrights as investments. The big three labels – Warner, Universal Music and Sony Music – are now competing to buy musical assets with private equity groups as well as specialist investors such as Hipgnosis. Private equity firms Blackstone, KKR and Apollo have committed billions of dollars in recent months to buy music copyrights. The result was soaring prices and a sales spree. Warner Music, the home of singers Lizzo and Ed Sheeran, last month raised $ 535 million in debt to support acquisitions. Liles, the former president of the Def Jam label, runs New York-based 300. Her biggest stars include Megan Thee Stallion, the Texan rapper whose songs have been the most used on TikTok this year, and Mary J Blige. Warner went public last year, tapping into investor enthusiasm for the music industry. Its biggest rival, Universal Music, goes public this year. Warner, which is valued at $ 22 billion on the Nasdaq, is controlled by Access Industries, the holding company of Ukrainian-born billionaire Sir Leonard Blavatnik, through voting shares. Blavatnik acquired Warner for $ 3.3 billion as the music industry was in the throes of a piracy crisis.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/4ecdc60f-a2f5-4461-99f5-fc011ca9f431 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos