4 Ways To Style Your Fancy Sarees Like A Bollywood Diva Indiafleurit

Saris have been the traditional dress of women in India for centuries. Over time, this outfit has remained relevant as women have adapted sarees to their own styles with new draping techniques. Six yards of fabric remain the same as centuries ago, but the way they are worn, adorned and presented has changed over the years.

In the age of globalization, where fusion has become the new normal, sarees have also been reinvented by modern fashion designers who have changed and improved the way a saree is worn. The way you wear a saree can drastically change your overall appearance, and to demonstrate it, here are 4 ways to style your fancy sari like a Bollywood diva.

4 ways to style your fancy saree like a Bollywood diva

Dhoti style sarees are also known as nauvari sarees. This style of saree drape originates from Maharashtra, where women wear nauvari or 9 yard sarees that they drape in a dhoti style for their characteristic and iconic look. It should be noted that wearing a dhoti style saree drape requires a 9 meter longer saree, so you cannot effectively do this saree drape on a regular 6 meter saree. Dhoti style sarees are very popular nowadays as many fashion designers and social media influencers are popularizing this draping style more.

It has become a trend to drape sarees in this style and show them off on social media.

You can find great saree draping tutorials online on how to do dhoti style saree draping.

Wearing a saree with a belt has been popular for quite some time now. This is one of the styling options which are easy to do and still creates a glamorous look which is ideal for receptions and parties. The size and material of your belt is at your discretion; you can practically add a sash to any saree of any fabric and create a unique look.

One of the best things about a belt with a saree style is that you can easily combine any of the products available on hand and create a stunning look. You can also go a long way with this style and evolve your own unique look, which can then become the next trend.

Saree draping over Lehenga Choli

Suppose you have a wedding reception to attend or an event with an ethnic dress code. This style can be a great opportunity for you to drop your jaws and stand out from the crowd. The drape of the sari over the lehenga choli comes from South India, and it’s a great modern look that you can try on easily.

To create this beautiful look, most silks saris and light sarees can be worn over a lehenga. You can also add a metal or leather belt to the set to create an even more stunning final look. There are many ways to drape the saree over your lehenga, and each of these draping styles will create a new and unique look. So, try out different styles of drapes and see which one works best for you.

Saree draped over Palazzo

Draping your sarees over a palace can be one of the most beautiful fusion outfits if done correctly. The trick is to use the palace as a petticoat over which the sari is draped. There are many draping techniques you can try to drape your fancy saree over a palace.

You can use this look to create an ideal formal look for women who work in the office. You can also create a trendy party by wearing an outfit of the sari over the palazzo style and stand out from the crowd. As is the case with most modern styles, nothing is set in stone, so try new things and make this style your own.

Conclusion

Sarees are one of the magnificent traditional ethnic garments in India today as before. The popularity of the saree is not going anywhere, with these new styles popping up every now and then. A fancy saree worn alone can create a dashing look. Still, the spice of fusion and experimentation can open up new possibilities for you, and you can truly dress like a Bollywood diva with the style tips mentioned above.