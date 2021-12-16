Actor Arrested on NCIS: LA Set in Manslaughter of Two Friends Thrown Outside LA Hospitals

A Vanderpump Rules cameraman was also arrested.

Police have arrested three men in connection with the deaths of Hilda Marcela Cabrales-Arzola and Christy Giles, who were found abandoned outside separate LA hospitals last month.

Actor Brandt Osborn, 42, was arrested on the set of “NCIS: Los Angeles” on Wednesday afternoon and charged with aiding and abetting manslaughter on New York Post reported.

LAPD Homicide Bureau detectives took the plunge as proceedings turned near the corner of Hollywood Boulevard and Vine Street in Hollywood.

Two other men, both also involved in the film industry, were also arrested and charged: David Pearce, 37, was charged with manslaughter, while 47-year-old cameraman Michael Ansbach, whose credits include ” Vanderpump Rules, “” Dancing With The Stars “” LA Ink “and” The Amazing Race “were also charged with aiding and abetting manslaughter.

According to the LAPD, Pearce is being held on $ 1 million bond, while the other two are being held on $ 100,000 bond.

“Based on the investigation, the LAPD fears that there may be other victims in our community who could have been drugged by one or more of these men,” he said in a statement.

Two other actors unrelated to the case, Alexandra Creteau and David Murrietta Jr, told the Post that Osborn told them during a commercial shoot in November that he partied with the woman and dumped their bodies.

“’I’ve had the craziest weekend of my life,” said Murrietta, Osborn told her. “He told me how they had partied, two girls came back home, and the girls took a bunch of drugs.”

According to Murrietta, Osborn told him he left his apartment to take a Covid test required for the shoot, and when he returned his roommate told him Giles was dead.

“He checked his pulse, panicked, decided not to call 911, and they decided what to do with the body,” Murrietta said.

“Then they didn’t know what to do, they didn’t want to call 911 and be in trouble, so they decided to drive and drop his body off at Culver City Hospital.”

“He said to me: ‘we dropped off the first girl, we came back home’, then he checked the second girl’s pulse and it was very weak, so they tried to decide what to do with the second girl. . “

“I put her in the car and decided to drop her off at a second hospital so they wouldn’t get caught.”

Murrietta said Osbourne told her police searched her apartment on the day the women were found, but no charges were laid at the time.

“Her biggest concern after all of this was that the girls had wet the bed overnight,” Murrietta said.

A source from “NCIS: LA” said TooFab Osborn was working as a background artist that day and was not part of the show’s regular cast or crew.

Hilda Marcela Cabrales-Arzola is deceased.

The budding architect (in the photo, on the right) was cut short on Monday after two weeks in a coma, a day before her 27th birthday.

“We know she wouldn’t have wanted to be the way she was the past 15 days,” said her father Luis Cabrales Rivera. ABC7.

The family said their organs were donated to nine recipients, as a “last act of love.” Her devastated father said The sun how they said their last goodbyes.

“We left at 7 pm to rest but with the certainty that our daughter is in the presence of God, resting and waiting for justice to be done in her case,” said Luis.

“My daughter would have been 27 today and we are very, very, very sad because it is a loss that we will never forget and that nothing will ever be able to fill.”

“It was a very, very hard process for us, sixteen days of anguish, but I also believe that God gave us this time to prepare us to accept what was to come.”

He also shared with the outlet the final note he wrote to his daughter:

“My daughter, my precious daughter, I love you and I will love you always. You have been and always will be my beautiful daughter. Go to heaven without any worries. Even though your physical departure hurts us, we know that you will. in a better place. “

Don’t worry my queen, I’ll wait until the day I can kiss you again. My love, thank you for all these years and for teaching me so much. I will take care of your son Tomas (Hilda’s dog) and your sister Fer. “

“Caro and I will always have you in our hearts and minds, rest in peace my daughter, my Hiyi.”

The case is still under investigation; No arrests were made.

“I’ve heard that the LAPD may involve the FBI in the case in order to put those responsible behind bars,” Luis added.

“If they need the support of federal agencies to speed up the process, they should get it, that way we can close this chapter.”

An aspiring model was found dead on a sidewalk outside an LA hospital on Sunday morning before her friend was found brain dead outside another hospital … both thrown there by the same car unmarked, according to their family.

Christy Giles, 24 (on the picture) and her friend Hilda Marcela Cabrales-Arzola, went to a party on Saturday night in downtown Los Angeles, before heading to an apartment in West LA.

“Twelve hours later, three men dressed in all black, masked in bandanas; license plates removed, dropped Christy on the sidewalk of a hospital, ”said one GoFundMe for the demands of women. “Christy was already lifeless and was pronounced dead at the scene.”



“Two hours later, the same vehicle with two masked men dropped off his friend Hilda at another hospital,” he says. “Hilda is currently on life support with no brain activity with little possibility of recovery.”

LAPD said ABC7 the initial investigation indicates a possible overdose; but according to Giles’ husband, Jan Cilliers, foul play was involved.

The grieving husband said he was visiting his father in San Francisco this weekend, while his wife stayed and went out with two friends, at 5 p.m. on Saturday night, 12 hours after his last news.

The third friend returned home, but told him that the two women had met men at a party in town before returning to the apartment.

Cilliers said he and his wife shared their locations by cell phone for security reasons.

“I have all the messages she exchanged with someone else that night and she was texting Marcela, the girl she was with, at 5:30 p.m. telling her to get out of here with her. ‘big eye emoji,’ he said.

After digging into iCloud, he said no further messages were sent or read.



12 hours after sending this last text, Giles would be found dead in front of the hospital of Southern California in Culver City; two hours later, Hilda was found at Kaiser Permanente Hospital in West LA, where she remains in critical condition.

Cilliers believes the two women were drugged.

“Marcela’s toxicology report came back, and I guess they found heroin in her body, which one of these girls would never do, not on purpose,” Cilliers told ABC.

“This story is by no means unique,” Cilliers wrote in GoFundMe. “Since Saturday we’ve all received a number of messages from other women who have eerily similar stories, except the only difference between them and Christy and Hilda is that they survived.”

He said the fundraiser, which has already raised $ 81,000, will go towards funeral and memorial costs, as well as private investigators “to put together a concrete case to do justice to these two beautiful innocent young women who are more with us. Plus, to protect all other women who have been or may be severely affected in the same way. “