AXS to List All Venues in Entertainment Group Opry – Billboard
AXS, owned by AEG, is in the process of taking over ticketing services for Opry Entertainment Group. AXS is now the exclusive ticketing partner for OEG properties, which include Nashville’s famous Grand Ole Opry and Ryman Auditorium venues.
OEG properties also include the Ole Red sites in Florida, Oklahoma and two in Tennessee. The new Ole Red site is also slated to open in Las Vegas in 2023.
Prior to the new partnership, the Ryman primarily used Ticketmaster and the Grand Ole Opry worked with Audience View. The AXS partnership will bring together all the sites under a single ticketing service.
“This partnership with AXS will allow us to deepen our relationship with our customers across all of our locations and provide them with a secure, secure and convenient way to access all of their OEG tickets in one place,” said the president of Opry Entertainment Group. Scott bailey in a press release. “This partnership was created with our future in mind and opens the doors to deeper collaboration with AXS and AEG as we expand our offerings and continue to grow our business.”
The new partnership between EOG and AXS is also expected to open doors between Opry and AXS parent company AEG, one of the largest developers and operators of sites in the world. The companies plan to collaborate on future music festivals and other content opportunities for OEG’s Circle TV network.
“The Opry Entertainment group is the jewel of one of the world’s greatest music cities,” said AXS President and CEO. Bryan perez in a press release. “AXS will serve these iconic sites and their customers with our suite of cutting-edge technologies and marketing solutions, enabling each property to tailor their ticketing experiences and retain the individual identities that make them so iconic in Nashville and beyond. We are excited to partner with such a seminal brand as we expand our presence in the city.
AXS is the ticketing partner of over 300 leading venues, sports teams and event planners worldwide including AEG, The O2 in London, Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas , Red Rocks Amphitheater in Denver, the Minnesota Timberwolves and Houston Rockets in the NBA, and the Vegas Golden Knights in the NHL.
