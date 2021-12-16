Kelly LeBrock reveals why she ‘quit’ Hollywood

1980s movie icon Kelly LeBrock left for the great outdoors 25 years ago and said goodbye to Hollywood.

But the 61-year-old is back in action and ready to take the next step in her career.

Following the high-profile divorce of the “Weird Science” star and Steven Seagal in 1996, LeBrock decided to quit the industry for a simple life. But now she’s back and starring in gangster comedy “Tomorrow is today”.

LeBrock opened up about her new movie and her “itch” to act again, as well as why she chose to quit working in the late ’90s.

“Hollywood was not a place I wanted to raise my children,” the “Woman in Red” actress recently said. Fox news. “My divorce was very publicized. And I’m just not a Hollywood girl. Never been. I never really liked the attention. I wanted to get dirt in my nails and be outside.

LeBrock said she didn’t want to raise her three children in the spotlight. Universal / Courtesy of Everett Col

LeBrock also said she chose to start a family when she was not in the limelight and did not follow the media during her retirement.

“So I gave up my career and moved to the wilderness where I lived without television for 25 years,” she continued. “I did my best as a single mom. I have three wonderful children. I could always go back to my career. I could never go back to my children. Some people can do both. But I already had the fame and I was done with it.

Steven Seagal and Kelly LeBrock in 1990’s “Hard To Kill”. Warner Bros. / Courtesy of Everett

The “Hard To Kill” star has three children Arissa, Annalisa and Dominic with 69-year-old Seagal. She lives in a ranch in the Santa Ynez Valley in California since 1990.

LeBrock also said that fame, for her, was not all she promised to be.

Kelly LeBrock has lived on a ranch in the Santa Ynez Valley, California since 1990. Universal / Courtesy of Everett

“I became famous when I was very young and it didn’t do me a bit good. It just caused trauma. Being famous is not for everyone, ”she said.

When it comes to social media, LeBrock isn’t a fan. “It’s got out of hand. I don’t want some of it. I don’t have a computer. I have internet but it’s bad service. And I like it like that. I’m very happy.” , she noted.

“Being famous isn’t for everyone,” said Kelly LeBrock. Universal / Courtesy of Everett

The model went on to explain when she felt pressured to return to the theater after her hiatus of more than two decades. “When I was drunk, no, I’m kidding. I’ve always had that little itch inside of me to go back to work, but once I think about it, it’s gone. I was offered a TV series and somehow the way I would be interested in doing it would be to write with the writers. It’s a cop thing, ”she said of the unnamed show.

Kelly LeBrock in “Weird Science” in 1985. Universal / Courtesy of Everett

“And I think these New York cops need some kind of comedic relief. I don’t think there’s enough of it. So if I do something, I’d like to bring some relief. LeBrock said of the police-centric series.

In “Tomorrow’s Today,” LeBrock plays a mother and the ex-wife of a former gangster as she helps him reform. It’s a role she played on her own.

Gilda Radner, Gene Wilder and Kelly LeBrock in “The Woman in Red” from 1984. Orion Pictures Corp / Courtesy of E

“I don’t even have a real agent. I can’t be bothered, to be honest with you, ”she said. “I just want to ride a horse, eat good food and drink good wine. I want to enjoy the rest of my life. I am the grandmother of three amazing grandchildren.

“I want a simple life. I don’t care about making films anymore. There must be something really special about the script for me to say yes. There was something special about this script, ”she added.