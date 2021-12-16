Weekly roundup of entertainment-related events in San Juan County

Bloomfield Public Library Book Club meets at 3 pm on Thursday, December 16 at the Library, 333 S. 1st St. in Bloomfield, to discuss “Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI.” Call 505-632-8315.

The Tooh Haltsooi Community Christmas Event will be held from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday, December 16 in the parking lot of the Sheep Spring Chapter Hall in Sheep Springs. The walk and walk event features gifts for kids, healthy snacks, hot chocolate, hats, gloves, socks, quilts, materials for quilt makers and special gifts for families from ECHO Food Bank and Navajo Baptist Church. Visitors are urged to follow all United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

The Rock n Roll Christmas Parade presented by the Shiprock Chapter takes place at 6 p.m. on Thursday, December 16 at the Shiprock Shopping Center. Call 505-368-1125 to register. Spectators are asked to stay in their vehicles.

Barryn vaughan performs magic tricks at 6 pm Thursday, December 16 at No Worries Sports Bar and Grill, 1298 W. Navajo St. in Farmington. Call 505-436-2657.

A Holi-Spectacular Drag Show will be presented at 7 p.m. on Thursday, December 16 in the Sun Lounge above Mary’s Kitchen on the San Juan College campus, 4601 College Blvd. in Farmington. The event is free and open to all ages.

Christmas lunch is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, December 17 at the Bonnie Dallas Senior Center, 109 E. La Plata St. in Farmington. Meals at the wheel will be served from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. and meals on site will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The cost is $ 3 for those over 60, $ 6 for those 59 and under. Call 505-599-1380.

An Indigenous holiday market will be held from noon to 6 p.m. on Friday, December 17 at the Native American Center on the San Juan College campus, 4601 College Blvd. in Farmington. Over 70 vendors will offer handmade items, beads, jewelry and pottery, ornaments, clothing and holiday gifts. To free. Call 505-566-3321.

The Miracle on Murray Street lights are displayed will take place from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Friday, December 17 at Bridge at Farmington, 1091 W. Murray Drive. To free. Hot chocolate and candy canes will be delivered to the doors of visitors’ cars. Call 505-324-6200.

San Juan College African Percussion Ensemble, directed by Teun Fetz, will perform at 7 p.m. on Friday, December 17 at the Connie Gotsch Theater on the university campus, 4601 College Blvd in Farmington. Tickets cost $ 8 for adults, $ 6 for students and seniors. They can be purchased in person at the San Juan College bookstore and at the door or online by visiting sanjuancollege.edu, then by clicking on the “Events” heading. Local music students can attend for free by showing a student card at the door and indicating the name of their school and music teacher. Call 505-566-3386.

“Nutcracker” will be performed by students of Mann Dance Academy at 7 p.m. on Friday, December 17 and at 1 p.m. on Saturday, December 18 at the Henderson Fine Arts Center Performance Hall on the campus of San Juan College, 4601 College Blvd. in Farmington. Tickets cost $ 14 for adults and $ 12 for children and seniors. Call 505-564-3845.

The Silver Country Group performs at 8:30 p.m. on Friday December 17 and Saturday December 18 at SunRay Park & ​​Casino, 39 County Road 5568 between Farmington and Bloomfield. Call 505-566-1205.

Nathaniel Krantz performs at 9 p.m. on Friday, December 17 at No Worries Sports Bar and Grill, 1298 W. Navajo St. in Farmington. Call 505-436-2657.

Audubon’s Christmas Bird Count takes place from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, December 18 at the Riverside Nature Center in Animas Park near Browning Parkway in Farmington. The count is part of a world census taken every year during the holidays. To free. Call 505-599-1422.

“The Christmas Show” will be performed by Mann Dance Academy students at 7 p.m. on Saturday, December 18 at Henderson Fine Arts Center Performance Hall on the San Juan College campus, 4601 College Blvd. in Farmington. Tickets cost $ 14 for adults and $ 12 for children and seniors. Call 505-564-3845.

Tuesday morning bird watchers group meets at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, December 21 at the Riverside Nature Center in Animas Park near Browning Parkway in Farmington. Participation is free for both experienced and novice bird watchers. To free. Call 505-599-1422.

The BLAST after-school program will be held at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, December 21 at the Bloomfield Public Library, 333 S. 1st St. in Bloomfield. Call 505-632-8315.

“A Christmas Carol” will be performed by the national touring company of Perseverance Productions at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, December 21 at the Farmington Civic Center, 200 W. Arrington St. Tickets are $ 12 and $ 18 at fmtn.org/events. Call 505-599-1148.

Storytime for toddlers will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, December 22 at the Bloomfield Public Library, 333 S. 1st St. in Bloomfield. Call 505-632-8315.

A celebration of the winter solstice will take place at 11:55 a.m. on Wednesday, December 22 at the Farmington Public Library, 2101 Farmington Ave. Visitors are invited to watch the sunlight framing the winter solstice marker in the library rotunda. Visit inforoute.org or dial 505-599-1270.

A bird watching session in a brown bag will take place at noon on Wednesday, December 22 at the Riverside Nature Center in Animas Park near Browning Parkway in Farmington. Participants are invited to bring their lunch and join the centre’s staff in the observation room to observe the wildlife. To free. Call 505-599-1422.

Quiz night takes place at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, December 22 at Traegers Bar, 5170 College Blvd., Suite 106 in Farmington. To free. Call 505-278-8568.

A live Navajo nativity scene behind the wheel will perform from 6 pm to 8 pm on Wednesday, December 22 at the Four Corners Home for Children, 2103 W. Main St. in Farmington. Free with donations of money and / or canned goods. Call 505-325-0255.

José Villareal performs at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, December 22 at Clancy’s Irish Cantina, 2701 E. 20th St. in Farmington. To free. Call 505-325-8176.

