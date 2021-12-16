Did a minister attend Karan Johar’s party? BJP leader casts doubt after the great Bollywood Covid epidemic | Latest India News

After several Bollywood figures have tested positive for Covid-19 in recent days, after attending a party at director-producer Karan Johar’s, BJP frontman Ashish Shelar questioned Thursday the guest list who attended Karan Johar’s party and asked if there was any minister at the party. The minister said there was a discrepancy between the statements of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Seema Khan, wife of Sohail Khan. Is this an attempt to hide some names? “Asked the BJP leader.

“According to information shared by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation officials with me, Seema Khan did not disclose all the names of the people who were present at the dinner at Johar’s house. I believe it took place on December 8. The names which she omitted were revealed. when Kareena Kapoor was contacted by BMC officials for contact tracing. This raises suspicions as to the exact number of people who attended this party, “he said. .

The minister said he wrote to the civic body to request CCTV footage of the Regency building where Karan Johar resides. The municipality told him that no such footage had been obtained so far.

The film industry is witnessing a major Covid outbreak that started with Kareena Kapoor Khan testing positive for Covid. After Kareena, Amrita Arora, Maheep Kapoor (Sanjay Kapoor’s wife) and Seema Khan also tested positive. All would have attended the party of Karan Johar to celebrate the 20 years of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. Karan Johar and members of his family, however, tested negative and Johar posted a statement on social media that his house did not become a Covid hotspot.

“My family and I and everyone at home did their RTPCR tests and with the grace of God we are all negative! Actually I tested twice just to be sure and I am negative. Truly the greatest efforts of the BMC to keep our city safe. I pay tribute to them, “Karan Johar said Wednesday.

The contacts of the four Bollywood personalities have been traced. Kareena Kapoor’s maid, Seema Khan’s 10-year-old son, Maheep Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya Kapoor also tested positive.

There are reports that the BMC has asked Karishma Kapoor and designer Manish Malhotra to get tested, as they are in close contact with Kareena Kapoor. Some reports have claimed that Manish Malhotra also attended Karan Johar’s party.