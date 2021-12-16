Chris Noth, “Sex and the City” actor, accused of sexually assaulting two women

“Sex and the City” actor Chris Noth denies sexual assault allegations made against him by two women who came forward for Hollywood journalist.

The actor, who plays Mr. Big in the franchise and its spin-off And Just Like That …, has been charged with rape by the two women, according to the Hollywood Reporters article, published Thursday.

Zoe, 40, and Lily, 31 aliases THR used to protect their identities, claimed the incidents happened more than a decade apart in Los Angeles in 2004 and New York City in 2015, respectively, according to THR. The two women approached the publication “separately, months apart” and do not know each other, the magazine said.

THR corroborated Zoe’s claims that she told people about the incident and went to the Crisis Center. The post corroborated that Lily shared the incident with her friend and reviewed the text messages the woman and Noth exchanged.

NBC News did not corroborate the testimony of these two women.

In a statement to NBC News Thursday, Noth denied the allegations.

The accusations made against me by people I met years, if not decades ago, are categorically false. These stories could be from 30 years or 30 days ago, it still means no, it’s a line I haven’t crossed, “he said.

He continued, “The encounters were consensual. It’s hard not to question when these stories came out. I don’t know for sure why they are resurfacing now, but I know this: I didn’t assault these women.

After graduating from college in 2004, Zoe held an entry-level position for a high-profile company where Noth and other celebrities did business. Zoe said Noth got her number from the phone book and started leaving messages on her work phone, which her former boss confirmed.

At one point, the actor invited Zoe to a swimming pool in a building in West Hollywood, where he had an apartment. In August, she and a friend toured the building with a “best friend from college,” who confirmed going to the pool and sitting with Zoe and Noth in the hot tub.

There, Noth asked several questions about his studies at college and left a book before taking a call inside his apartment. Later, at one point, Zoe said she went to her apartment to return the book to him, but claims that Noth “kissed her as she walked through the door.”

She said the kiss wasn’t alarming, but “he then pulled her towards him, moved her to the bed, took off her shorts and bikini bottoms and started raping her from behind,” according to THR.

It was very painful and I shouted: Stop! And he didn’t. I said, can you at least have a condom? and he laughed at me, “Zoe told THR.

Zoe’s friend took her to Cedars-Sinai, where Zoe said she was treated for an assault and two police officers pulled over. Because she was concerned that they would not believe her and that her job was in danger, Zoe said she did not publicly name Noth. The hospital told THR it did not keep records dating back to 2004.

Zoe said she “started having nightmares and flashbacks” and “struggled to concentrate at work,” THR reported. In January 2006 to seek treatment. “

Lily said she met Noth in 2015, when she was a waitress at the now-closed No.8 Nightclub in New York City. There she claims Noth was flirting with her, got her number and invited her to dinner.

According to THR, Lily’s friend Alex told the magazine that she advised him not to go. But at one point, Lily finally met Noth for a restaurant dinner, where she said they had talked about her work and career over drinks. As the restaurant closed, Zoe claims that “Noth invited her to her apartment around the corner” to sample her collection of whiskeys.

When they were at the apartment, Lily said, “We were listening to music, and he has all these books on art and fashion. He tried to kiss me. I carefully entertained him. is older and looked older. He kept trying … and trying and trying, and I should have said no more firmly and gone. “

“And then the next thing I knew he pulled his pants down and he was standing in front of me, she asserted, adding that he stuck his penis in her mouth.”

After learning he was married and had children, Lily said he allegedly said the marriage was a “sham” and monogamy was “not real”. Shortly after, Lily claimed that he started “having sex with me from the back on a chair. We were in front of a mirror. I was crying as it happened, according to THR. .

Once it was over, Lily said she went to the bathroom and put on her skirt, where she said she “felt bad. Totally raped”.

Later she called an Uber and phoned her friend Alex, who told THR she was pretty hysterical, “and said Lily told her that Noth had” forced enough “sex with her. Lily. said she didn’t remember making that call with Alex.

The next day Alex said she listened to a voicemail message left on Lily’s phone. Lily’s account differed slightly from Alex’s, saying he left a voicemail that read, “I had a great time and I would really appreciate it if you didn’t talk to your girlfriends.” If we could keep this between you and me, that would be great.

Between March and April, Noth and Lily exchanged text messages, which THR reviewed. In a post, Noth wrote: By the way, I have to ask you if you enjoyed our night out last week. I thought it was a lot of fun, but I wasn’t sure how you were feeling.

In response Lily wrote: Hmm, I certainly enjoyed your company. Great conversation. I don’t want to go into details via text message, but I did feel a bit used. Maybe it’s better as a phone conversation, but I can’t speak at the moment.

The actor has said he hopes to meet again for dinner or a drink, according to Lily, who responded in a “friendly but non-binding manner,” reported THR. The two never saw each other again.

Noth is best known for his role as John James Preston, Carrie Bradshaw’s husband in “Sex and the City”. He reprized his role in the highly anticipated HBO Max revival, “And Just Like That …”

The series premiere sparked outrage among franchise fans for killing Noth’s character after suffering a heart attack from a platoon ride.