Jeff Garlin quits the Goldbergs after HR investigation – The Hollywood Reporter

Jeff Garlin won’t be returning to ABC The Goldbergs.

The actor, who had played Patriarch Murray Goldberg in the ABC comedy from producers Sony Pictures Television for the past eight seasons and up, has left the series following a human resources investigation resulting from multiple complaints regarding his behavior on the set of the 1980s. set series.

The actors and the team of The Goldbergs were told of Garlin’s departure during production on Wednesday, when a senior producer told staff the decision was mutual between Garlin and Sony. Garlin, who was scheduled to continue filming the current ninth season, will no longer complete work on The Goldbergs. Sources note that Garlin is not expected to return for a potential 10th season of The Goldbergs, if ABC chooses to renew the series for the 2022-2023 release cycle.

Representatives for ABC, Sony TV and Garlin declined to comment.

The news follows a Vanity Fair investigation / interview with Garlin in which he addressed an alleged pattern of verbal and physical conduct that made ABC show staff uncomfortable. “There has been an HR investigation on me over the past three years. HR came to see me three years in a row for my behavior on set, ”Garlin said. Vanity Fair ”s Maureen Ryan in a story published December 3.

“[A]a comedian, if anyone is offended by what I’m saying, all I can say is, I’m sorry. OKAY? I have never physically come to anyone, for any reason, so this I find it terribly confusing and false, ”Garlin said in the story when he was briefed on the reports that staff members on. The Goldbergs felt humiliated and disrespectful by some of his speaking and physical acts.

Garlin was one of the original stars of The Goldbergs, which is currently in its ninth season on Disney-owned ABC. It’s unclear how the show will handle its departure after the actor’s announcement. VF that he didn’t expect to be fired. At the time of the interview, there were only seven or eight episodes left from the season to shoot. The actor also noted that he didn’t want to return to the show for its ninth season due to complaints from HR, but did so in part because the show truncated its filming schedule.

The Goldbergs had been relatively free from controversy during his run. The series has resisted allegations of sexual misconduct around recurring former player Bryan Callen, who dominated the short-lived ABC / Sony spin-off in the 1990s, Schooled. Callen did not appear on The Goldbergs since the allegations came out in July 2020 Los Angeles Times report. (Callen denied the allegations.)

The Goldbergs is a semi-autobiographical comedy based on the childhood of series creator Adam F. Goldberg. Goldberg served as showrunner until season seven, when he transferred his overall contract from Sony to Disney. Alex Barnow and Chris Bishop – who have been with the series since its inception – have helmed the series since then and produce alongside Doug Robinson and star Wendi McLendon-Covey, among others. The cast also includes Sean Giambrone, Troy Gentile, Hayley Orrantia and Sam Lerner. The comedy bid farewell to the late George Segal last season following the death of the beloved actor in March.

Sony, meanwhile, has also faced challenges this year around Peril! and fired showrunner Mike Richards after choosing himself as the permanent host of the syndicated game show. After a series of guest guest “hearings”, Richards was announced as the replacement for the late Alex Trebek in August, after which press, including THR – reported on discrimination lawsuits Richards was involved in during his tenure as executive producer on The price is right. Other reports included the rude and offensive jokes he made during a short-lived podcast he hosted from 2013 to 2014. Richards filmed a day – a week of Peril! episodes – before stepping down as host. Sony fired him as a showrunner soon after.