The Beatles and the art of teamwork

P AUL STRUMMING his guitar in a studio in London. George yawns and Ringo watches listlessly. John is late, as usual. Suddenly, magic. A melody begins to take shape; George joins in on his guitar; Ringo slams a beat. By the time John arrives, the Beatles’ upcoming single, Get Back, is incredibly recognizable.

Listen to this story Your browser does not support element. Enjoy more audio and podcasts on ios Where Android.

Get Back provides both the defining moment and the title for a glorious new documentary by Peter Jackson, retracing the days the band spent together in January 1969, writing and recording songs for a new album. For anyone interested in music, pop culture, or creativity, the movie is a stocking full of goodies. When George fights for a line to follow something in the way he moves, John has a tip. Just say what comes to your mind each time turns me on like a cauliflower until you get the right words.

Executives should be watching him as well. The question of what makes a team blackmail is an essential part of management research, and the Beatles documentary is a rare opportunity to watch a world-class team at work. He reinforces known principles and adds some of his own.

Take the role of Ringo, for example. When not actually playing, the drummer in the band spends most of his time sleeping or looking dazed. When the other three musicians bicker, Ringo smiles blissfully. To a casual observer, it may seem essential. But musically nothing works without him, and as a member of the team he softens conflicts and bridges divisions.

Psychological makeup is important to how teams come together. Academics at Carnegie Mellon University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology have found that the performance of groups does not correlate with the average intelligence of their members, but with characteristics such as sensitivity and the ability of teams to give. everyone has time to speak. Ringo provides support; the group would be less coherent without him.

Another principle reinforced by the film: to seek inspiration here, there and everywhere. In a McKinsey study, more than 5,000 executives were asked to describe the environment in which they had their best teamwork experiences. Among other things, the council identified the importance of renewal, the habit of keeping obsolescence at bay by taking risks, learning from others and innovating.

Get Back shows a team of superstars embracing exactly this philosophy: playing the songs of other bands, grabbing ideas like magpies, and happily taking advice and help from strangers. It’s the introduction of a pianist by the name of Billy Preston, known to the band since their beginnings in Hamburg, that really rock the recording sessions. (Let’s make him the fifth Beatle, John suggests. It’s hard enough with four, Paul sighs.)

A third message from the film concerns when and how to let it be. In an effort in 2016 called Project Aristotle, Google attempted to define the characteristics of its most effective teams. One of his conclusions was that goals should be specific, challenging and achievable.

When they first meet on the second day of 1969, the band has a task that fits these criteria perfectly: to write albums worthy of new songs in a matter of days and perform them on a TV special. But how they get there is largely up to them. It doesn’t always work. At one point, Paul longs for a central dad figure to put them right on their timeline. But the combination of delay and autonomy gives remarkable results.

There is only so much you can learn from Get Back. The Beatles don’t always support each other George, feeling ignored by John and Paul, briefly leaves the group. Drugs played a role in their production: LSD may be a red line for some managers. While technical ability isn’t the only determining factor for success, sheer talent has helped. Any group with a Lennon, McCartney, and Harrison would have an advantage.

But a bigger lesson comes loud and clear. The Beatles love what they do for a living. When they’re not playing music, they’re talking about it or thinking about it. They take after take their own songs, and cheer constantly. Managers who believe that the building esprit de corps requires a separate activity from the here-comes-the-fun work time, set aside for ax throwing or GIF battles or something so horrible is missing a fundamental point. The most successful teams get the greatest satisfaction not from each other, but from the work they do together.

For a more in-depth analysis of the biggest stories in economics, business and markets, sign up for Money Talks, our weekly newsletter.

Read more from Bartleby, our management and labor columnist:

Shortcuts to Theranos (December 11)

The office of the future (December 4, 2021)

How to deal with the Great Resignation (November 27, 2021)