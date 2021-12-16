Warner Music Group acquires 300 Entertainment

As expected, Warner Music Group has acquired 300 Entertainment, home of Megan Thee Stallion – who won Best New Artist at this year’s Grammy Awards – Young Thug and her label Young Stoner Life, Gunna, Fetty Wap, Highly Suspect, the new “Queen of Hip-Hop Soul” Mary J. Blige, and others.

Since its launch almost ten years ago, 300 have been distributed by Atlantic Records, and the acquisition “represents the expansion of an already successful partnership,” the announcement said. Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but sources estimated it to be around $ 400 million.

300 co-founder and CEO Kevin Liles will be appointed chairman and CEO of 300 and Elektra Music Group, which was formed as a stand-alone label group by Atlantic several years ago. Elektra Music Group, which includes Fueled By Ramen, Roadrunner Records, Low Country Sound, DTA Records and Public Consumption, will continue to be led by Co-Chairs Mike Easterlin and Gregg Nadel, who will report to Liles.

Liles has a long history with Atlantic Co-President and COO Julie Greenwald; the two – pictured above, center and left, with Warner CEO Max Lousada, right – worked together for many years at Def Jam, where Liles was president, as well as Warner Music Group, where he was executive vice president. They also worked closely in these companies with Lyor Cohen, who co-founded 300 in 2013 with Liles and his fellow former Warner executives Roger Gold and Todd Moscowitz. Liles also worked extensively as an Artist Manager – overseeing the careers of Mariah Carey, D’Angelo and Trey Songz on several occasions – and began her musical career as an artist on the Baltimore-based DJ team. , Numarx.

According to the announcement, 300 will retain its independent identity and its entire team will continue to have a separate headquarters in New York.

Lousada said: “At Warner Music, the independent spirit is part of our history, our DNA and our vision. We create an environment for original artists, entrepreneurs and labels to pioneer the future of music. The 300 team has built an extraordinary brand, attracted a vibrant artist community and paved the way for a new generation of labels. We will provide their artists and their team with a whole universe of opportunities to ignite passionate fanbases and develop long-term careers. We’re very excited to welcome 300 to the Warner Label community, and Kevin to his new role on our leadership team.

Liles said, “At 300 we are talking about freedom – the freedom to create, the freedom to be intrapreneurs and entrepreneurs, the freedom to make music that changes the world. Independence is in our DNA and the Warner team is like family which makes it a natural evolution for us to make a bigger family business. It’s the perfect home for 300 artists and our team, as we invest in our independent vision and grow our global impact. Max, Julie, Gregg and Mike – these are leaders we know and trust. They understand the value we place on independence, individuality and creativity. We’re going to do amazing things together and take our artists and labels to a whole new global level. “

Cohen said, “Wonderful to see a great idea come true. 300 is a way of life and is in very good hands.

Greenwald said: “I have enjoyed working with Lyor and Kevin for over 30 years. I can’t thank Lyor enough for everything, including entrusting us with 300. I am delighted that we are moving forward with Kevin – he always thinks about the future, especially the future of his artists and the future of their company, and how to ensure they thrive and impact culture. Since we launched EMG as a standalone label group in 2018, Mike and Gregg have been driven by an adventurous spirit, and they’ve done an amazing job developing brilliant artists and building a fantastic team. By bringing 300 into the fold, we are creating a truly multi-genre operation designed to attract and nurture superstar talent across the musical spectrum.

Easterlin and Nadel said: “All of the Elektra family labels were founded by entrepreneurs who were passionate about music and always put their artists first. This philosophy guides everything we do, and we know Kevin and the team of 300 are made from the same fabric. We can’t wait to put our heads and hearts together and unleash our phenomenal talent. “

The following people advised 300 on the matter: Aryeh B. Bourkoff and James Lindsay at LionTree LLC; David C. Eisman and Glen G. Mastroberte at Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP; and Neil S. Goldstein at Robinson Brog Leinwand Greene Genovese & Gluck, PC