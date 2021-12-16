Look: Bollywood stars Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh in Dubai to promote new ’83’ movie – News





The film hits theaters on December 23. Posted: Thu 16 Dec 2021, 22:54 Last update: Thu 16 Dec 2021, 23:19 A film about the towering sporting feats of India found a fitting display on the tallest tower in the world. On Thursday, Dubai’s Burj Khalifa lit up with posters and highlights from the Bollywood film 83 which chronicles India’s victory against all odds in the 1983 World Cup led by versatile mercurial Kapil Dev. The film is set to hit UAE screens on December 23. Ranveer Singh, who plays Dev and his wife Deepika Padukone, who plays Kapils Romi’s wife in the film, were there to watch it all with director Kabir Khan, as were Kapil, Sunil Gavaskar and Mohinder Amarnath – legends of this revered team. . Prior to that, speaking to the press about the most anticipated film, Ranveer Singh said it was as if the film was blessed by the stars, recounting examples during the filming of this film. Speaking almost reverently from being on the historic Lords balcony where Kapil lifted the Cup almost three decades ago, he said: During the filming of the winners presentation ceremony, we were on the same balcony where the India lifted the World Cup in 1983 and Sir Clive Lloyd (captain of the West Indies in the World Cup final), who happened to visit the Lords [stadium] the same day, walked in and sat in front of the monitor as we shot. And the cup that we lifted was the real cup that Kapil Sir had lifted in 1983. How scary! Deepika, who is also the producer of the film, said: I saw my mother play the same role in my father’s life that Romi Dev played in Kapil’s life. The main reason I played this role was to honor the women who put the dreams of their husbands or families before their own because I saw them up close and personal. READ ALSO : A day before their arrival in Dubai, the team first watched the film in public on December 15 at the International Red Sea Festival in Jeddah, where they received a standing ovation. Director Kabir Khan, who brought this historic achievement to life, said: In a country that lives, eats, sleeps, breathes cricket. Where everyone knows every little nuance of how the game went in ’83, the biggest and biggest challenge was to recreate the euphoria and emotion experienced by the whole country, said Khan. . When you watch the film on the big screen, will you feel the same euphoria that the country felt on June 25, 1983? That’s the challenge, said the award-winning director.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.khaleejtimes.com/entertainment/look-bollywood-stars-deepika-padukone-ranveer-singh-in-dubai-to-promote-new-film-83 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos