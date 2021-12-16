Peloton removes viral ad from Chris Noth after sexual assault allegations – The Hollywood Reporter





Peloton removed a viral ad featuring Chris Noth from its social media accounts following allegations of sexual assault against the actor in a Thursday report from Hollywood journalist. The stationary bike maker on Thursday removed the ad from its official Twitter and Instagram accounts. The ad was also removed from her YouTube channel. The quickly produced announcement made headlines around the world earlier this week poking fun at the disappearance of Noth’s character Mr. Big on HBO Max. And just like that, a series following Sex and the city. Actor Ryan Reynolds, whose marketing company Maximum Effort produced the ad, also deleted it from his Twitter account. “Every charge of sexual assault must be taken seriously,” said a spokesperson for Peloton. THR Thursday. “We weren’t aware of these allegations when we featured Chris Noth in our response to the HBO reboot. As we seek to find out more, we have stopped promoting this video and archived associated social posts.” The movement follows THR‘s report which details allegations of sexual assault made against the actor by two women. The attacks reportedly took place in Los Angeles in 2004 and New York in 2015. The two women, who have used pseudonyms in the story to protect their privacy, say they were sparked by the show’s recent revival. iconic television. “Seeing that he was resuming his role in Sex and the city triggered something in me, “said” Zoe. “” For so many years I buried him. “She added that she decided it was time” to try to publicly disclose who he is. is”. Noth denied these claims, calling them “categorically false.” He said, in part, “These stories could be from 30 years or 30 days ago – no always means no – that’s a line I haven’t crossed.” The meetings were consensual. Noth Sex and the city the character was shockingly killed in the series premiere of And just like that, with Mr. Big suffering a heart attack while riding a Peloton bike. Shares of the company fell 5% after the ill-fated product placement, which Peloton said it approved for use on the series without being aware of the character’s death. Peloton then quickly teamed up with actor Reynolds and Maximum Effort to produce a 40-second comedy spot, starring Noth and fitness company instructor Jess King (who also appeared in AJLT as Mr. Big’s fictitious trainer). The ad, for which Reynolds also provided the voiceover, cost around $ 80,000 to produce, was covered by nearly every major media outlet, and was seen as a major win for the company. 12:20 Updated to include the Peloton statement.

