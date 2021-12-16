Officials: Astroworld victims died of compression asphyxiation





Officials say the 10 people who lost their lives in a huge wave of crowds at the Astroworld music festival in Houston have died of compression asphyxiation

HOUSTON – The 10 people who lost their lives in a huge wave of crowds at the Astroworld music festival in Houston have died from compression asphyxiation, officials said Thursday. Forensic scientists at the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences in Houston had to wait several weeks after rap superstar Travis Scott’s November 5 concert for further test results before making final decisions on the cause and mode of death. The 10 who died were among 50,000 people who attended the festival and were in the audience when the Scotts concert went deadly. The youngest victim was 9-year-old Ezra Blount. The other people who died were between 14 and 27 years old. Forensic scientists said the factors contributing to a man’s death were cocaine, methamphetamine and ethanol, a form of alcohol. Some 300 people were injured and treated at the festival site and 25 were taken to hospitals. Dozens of lawsuits were filed for injuries and deaths at the concert, where fans rushed to the stage during the Scotts concert, hugging people so tightly they couldn’t breathe or move their arms. Scott and the event organizers are the subject of a criminal investigation by Houston Police. No one has been charged. No timetable has been set for the end of the investigation. The Scotts attorney has contacted the families of the 10 who died, offering to pay the funeral costs of their loved ones. Several families declined the offer. The highest elected official in the county which includes Houston, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo had proposed a third-party investigation into the planning and execution of the Scott-founded festival. The Harris County Administrator will instead work with other city and county entities to review safety, fire and other safety plans in the county-owned NRG Park, where the festival took place. place. Other members of the Harris County governing body, known as the Commissioners Tribunal, feared the Hidalgos investigation could lead to legal liabilities for the county. Crowd safety experts say an investigation by neutral outsiders could help avoid potential conflicts of interest and promote transparency. A 56 page event operations plan for the Astroworld festival with detailed protocols for dangerous scenarios including gunner, bomb or terrorist threats and extreme weather conditions. But it didn’t include information on what to do in case of an influx of crowds. Find APs coverage of the Astroworld festival: https://apnews.com/hub/astroworld-festival-deaths Follow Juan A. Lozano on Twitter: https://twitter.com/juanlozano70

