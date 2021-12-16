Hollywood is always hungry for the next big thing





Norma Desmond, of course, was not invented out of thin air by “Sunset Boulevard” writers Billy Wilder, Charles Brackett and DM Marshman, Jr., but inspired by the actual experiences of silent movie stars struggling to find work once the sound enters the images. Mary Pickford, Pola Negri and Greta Garbo all went secretive and reclusive in the 1930s, and actresses like Clara Bow and Mae Murray have had mental health issues during their careers, some have said they have been. intensified by the mistreatment inflicted by the Hollywood system (via The Guardian). Growing old was considered a bad career decision for women in Hollywood, and if you did, you were shown the door or actively kicked out. Norma Desmond may have been named after Norma Talmadge, best known for “Smilin ‘Through” (1922) and “The Lady” (1925). Whatever the specific inspiration, Norma is the replacement for every Hollywood actress victim of broken promises and abrupt expulsions, and has become an unjustly forgotten Los Angeles icon. Even the title, “Sunset Boulevard”, has a smell of a bygone era. While Hollywood Blvd. was best known as the headquarters of the film industry in 1950, the Los Angeles film industry actually started on Sunset Blvd. in 1911 when the Nestor Film Company moved from New Jersey to an office on the corner of Sunset Blvd. and Gower Street, establishing the city’s first permanent film studio. (There’s a Denny’s in this corner now.) Wilder, Brackett and Marshman wanted to do a review of Hollywood, exposing the cynicism and horror that lies behind opulence and fame. As they knew from years of experience, the writers who work in Hollywood weren’t glamorous artists, but word-producing meat robots that were locked in tiny writing coffins, ordered to write more. , more more. The production machine has transformed the art of writing from a creative endeavor to a content factory.

