Spider-Man: No Way Home Review: listen to Bud, no spoilers here

Marvel-wood's biggest villain isn't Thanos – he's your likable, sometimes cranky, neighborhood movie critic.

Marvel, with its armies of true believers and dominance both in movie theaters and click-through media, made its product line critical-proof a long time ago. His films open, they crush and regenerate (repetition). Now with Spider-Man: No Way Home he’s got a movie that’s review proof as well. Your criticism can throw up sharp adjectives! amusing! hackneyed! but I can’t say more about what is going on.

The idea is that saying too much, as the spoiler police point out, would spoil the fun here. It wouldn’t, of course. The trailer and the pre-publicity have already leaked a lot, and the Marvels films reach out to their fans so emphatically that there is rarely room for any real surprises. So, spoiler alert: Spider-Man wins. And, once again, Tom Holland, the franchise’s best live-action movie, has adapted to play Peter Parker, the eternal teenager who also stars as Spider-Man. With his compact size and bright, easy smile, Holland still looks and looks more like a child than an adult, and he exudes the same sweet, heartfelt decency that helped make Peter and Spider-Man an enduring twin act. .

The popular franchise of superhero movies and TV series continues to grow.

Peters’ good childish nature has always been his most productive weapon, even more than his super ability to weave webs and swing by a thread. He’s always been a sweet, cute boy with the cutest, cutest girls (Kirsten Dunst, Emma Stone). But Holland is also the most convincing of the other wet-eyed boys (Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield) who played Spidey. Her love interest is now MJ, played by Zendaya, who was paired with another teenage savior from this year in Dune. Her cast as GM and expanded role in the series continues to pay off, and Zendayas’ charisma and knack for selling emotions (and silly dialogue) helps give the new film a soft, consistent glow that keeps it going. center like a heartbeat as the story takes off. in different directions.