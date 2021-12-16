Entertainment
Spider-Man: No Way Home Review: listen to Bud, no spoilers here
Marvel-wood’s biggest villain isn’t Thanos – he’s your likable, sometimes cranky, neighborhood movie critic. She’s also punished the most, and that’s OK. His powers are irrelevant.
Marvel, with its armies of true believers and dominance both in movie theaters and click-through media, made its product line critical-proof a long time ago. His films open, they crush and regenerate (repetition). Now with Spider-Man: No Way Home he’s got a movie that’s review proof as well. Your criticism can throw up sharp adjectives! amusing! hackneyed! but I can’t say more about what is going on.
The idea is that saying too much, as the spoiler police point out, would spoil the fun here. It wouldn’t, of course. The trailer and the pre-publicity have already leaked a lot, and the Marvels films reach out to their fans so emphatically that there is rarely room for any real surprises. So, spoiler alert: Spider-Man wins. And, once again, Tom Holland, the franchise’s best live-action movie, has adapted to play Peter Parker, the eternal teenager who also stars as Spider-Man. With his compact size and bright, easy smile, Holland still looks and looks more like a child than an adult, and he exudes the same sweet, heartfelt decency that helped make Peter and Spider-Man an enduring twin act. .
Peters’ good childish nature has always been his most productive weapon, even more than his super ability to weave webs and swing by a thread. He’s always been a sweet, cute boy with the cutest, cutest girls (Kirsten Dunst, Emma Stone). But Holland is also the most convincing of the other wet-eyed boys (Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield) who played Spidey. Her love interest is now MJ, played by Zendaya, who was paired with another teenage savior from this year in Dune. Her cast as GM and expanded role in the series continues to pay off, and Zendayas’ charisma and knack for selling emotions (and silly dialogue) helps give the new film a soft, consistent glow that keeps it going. center like a heartbeat as the story takes off. in different directions.
Returning to work, director Jon Watts, who has proven to be a good choice for the material, in part because he understands that Peter is a teenager, if he retains a curious quality of a holy virgin. (Part branded extension, part celebrity roast, the script is by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers.) Peter and MJ snuggle up and lock their lips together, but their relationship is warmer than carnal, no doubt like a concession. to the younger members of the film target demographic. (In one scene, Watts splits the screen to show Peter and MJ on their phones in separate rooms, a technique that has been used to reinforce, even tease to cast doubt, on the chastity of Doris Day and Rock Hudsonromance at the time.)
As for the story, well, there is, although this Spider-Man movie really does have a clever setup that tightens the sprawl of the Marvels Universe with the help of one of its MVPs, Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch). It opens with a loaded bang and the revelation of Peters’ secret identity, which changes his life and triggers a series of reunions, fight sequences, and emotionally charged moments. Spider-Man accumulates a lot of miles over the course of the film for the simple reason that, like almost all Marvel productions, this one is too long and, at two and a half hours, is beyond its welcome. But before that, the film snaps well and appears.
Much of this is because of the vast array of performers, including Marisa Tomei (as Peters Aunt May) and Jacob Batalon (Peters’ best friend, Ned) who fill the spaces between fights with a noticeable feeling and personality. . As with any successful franchise, the casting in the Spider-Man films has often been as, if not more, crucial than the generic elements. Even at their coldest and meanest PG-13s, great actors like Willem Dafoe and Alfred Molina, two of the series’ many veterans making returning appearances, can heat up industrial gear just because of their presence. They smooth out rough edges, sell jokes, break hearts, and add tonal consistency to the film.
It would be nice to see what Watts could do if he weren’t restricted by Marvels’ rigid model, which gives studio films their clearly defined gender identity, but also means they look more alike than not. . (For complicated business reasons, the Spider-Man cycle that began with Maguire in the role was not part of the Marvel movie world until the first to play Holland.) Among other things, it would be new to see a more Peter. complex. After all, the world is a complete mess, and it would be great if Peter’s great power and keen sense of responsibility could be harnessed for other bigger fights, like the one against climate change. Greta Thunberg cannot do it alone.
Spider-Man: No Path Home
Rated PG-13 for Violence in Comics. Duration: 2 hours 30 minutes. In theaters.
