Bollywood Roundup: Rajesh Shringarpure, Allu Arjun, Vikram, and more …

Rajesh Shringarpure reflects on massive transformation of TV content
Bombay– Actor Rajesh Shringarpure, seen on ‘Punyashlok Ahilyabai’, believes television is a reflection of our society.
Having been in the industry for quite some time now, it has witnessed a lot of content changes over the past 10 years.
Sharing his thoughts on this, Rajesh said, “From saas-bahu dramas and reality shows to stimulating shows based on societal issues, the type of content shown on television has undergone a massive transformation. And audiences love this change because the content is up to the present times. “
He added, “Likewise, a show like ‘Punyashlok Ahilyabai’ reflects many issues, from educating girls to remarriage of widows to women in high positions and reforming the tax system, our show is attack everything. “
“Punyashlok Ahilyabai” airs on Sony Entertainment Television.
Allu Arjun apologizes to angry journalist after delay in press meeting
Bangalore– ‘Pushpa’ star Allu Arjun has apologized to an angry Kannada film reporter after the actor’s team arrived late for a press meeting to promote his film in Bengaluru.
With Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna as the lead pair, “Pushpa” is set to hit screens on Friday.
During a promotional visit on Wednesday, Allu Arjun and his team arrived late at the Bangalore site.
Angered by the delay of the ‘Pushpa’ team, a journalist from Kannada criticized Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and others.
“You and your team informed that the press meeting is scheduled for 11:15 am and that you came at 1:15 am, is that right? »Asks the journalist. “We’ve been here ever since, with all the cameras around, waiting for you,” he said.
Allu Arjun apologized to the reporter. “We flew here from Hyderabad to Bangalore by private jet. It was foggy and we had to follow the travel criteria.
“Anyway, sorry for being late. But it wasn’t intentional, ”the actor said.
Although the reporter sounded rude, Allu Arjun’s timely response helped them sort out the issue.
In response to this incident, some internet users believe the reporter was a little rude, while others believe it is the right thing to do when celebrities do not respect other people’s time.
“When interstate promotions take place, people in the media are the most inviting, whereas this time the reporter was a little rude. He could have said the same in a simpler way, ”wrote one user.
“Someone must have reminded these celebrities that they weren’t on time,” commented another.
Vikram broke down with fever, self-isolates at home
Chennai– Actor Vikram, who has been busy filming for his upcoming Tamil film ‘Cobra’, has chosen to isolate himself at his home here after showing mild symptoms of Covid-19.
A source close to the ‘Cobra’ unit told IANS: “Sir Vikram has a mild temperature and has therefore seen a doctor. On the advice of the doctor, he chose to isolate himself at home and rest. He is fine.
The ‘Cobra’ crew, which filmed in Chennai, were about to complete filming. Sources claim that if things had gone as planned, the crew would have finished filming on December 18.
However, now the filming of the film may have to be extended a little longer.
The film, directed by Ajay Gnanamuthu, features Srinidhi Shetty in the lead female role. It has generated a lot of interest as it will also mark the acting debut of former cricketer Irfan Pathan.
Rashmika shocked to be named “southern most influential star” by Forbes
Hyderabad– Actress Rashmika Mandanna says she has been overwhelmed by the love she has received since topping Forbes’ list of Southern Cinema’s “Most Influential Stars”.
Rashmika juggles filming and promotions for her film ‘Pushpa’.
The “Dear Camrade” actress, who plays a woman from Chittoor in “Pushpa,” said the makers chose her for her familiarity with the language.
“My role in the film is closer to reality. I worked hard for this film. Especially the imaging of the songs was a bit difficult, ”said Rashmika.
Recently, Rashmika topped Forbes’ list of “most influential stars” in southern cinema.
When asked about the same, the actress expressed that she was overwhelmed by the kind of love she has since received.
“I feel humbled and grateful. This is what I work for. Love is limitless. I’m just grateful and try to keep my feet on the ground as well, ”said Rashmika.
Rashmika is due to appear in a few Bollywood films, one of which is a film alongside megastar Amitabh Bachchan.
With “Pushpa: The Rise” set to hit theaters on Friday, Rashmika has been on back-to-back promotions in different cities across India.
Directed by Sukumar, ‘Pushpa’ is a two-part film, which also stars Fahad Fassil as a bad cop.
Ayushmann, Vaani-starrer ‘Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui’ collects Rs 20.91 cr in 6 days
Bombay– Actors Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor’s latest release, “Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui”, has generated Rs 20.91 crore in the six days since its release.
Business analyst Taran Adarsh shared the numbers on Twitter. He wrote: “#ChandigarhKareAashiqui maintains a strong trend during the week. However, broadcasts at the multiplexes were reduced today as # SpiderMan-ia took control of a Friday 3.75 cr, Sat 4.87 cr, Sun 5.91 cr, Mon 2.15 cr, tue 2.18 cr, wed 2.05 cr. Total: one, 20.91 cr. #India biz.
The film grossed Rs 3.75 crore on the first day of its release.
Directed by Abhishek Kapoor, “Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui” is a romantic drama, where Ayushmann plays a bodybuilder and Vaani tries out the role of a zumba teacher.
The story of the film revolves around Ayushmaan’s character, Manvinder Munjal ‘Manu’, a bodybuilder from Chandigarh, who falls in love with a zumba teacher named Maanvi.
Things take a turn for the worse when he finds out that Maanvi is a transgender woman.
Akshay Kumar praises “Atrangi Re” co-star Sara Ali Khan on “The Kapil Sharma Show”
Bombay– Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar praised the work of his co-star Sara Ali Khan in the movie “Atrangi Re” on “The Kapil Sharma Show”.
During a conversation, host Kapil Sharma asked Akshay what he thought of New Age actors. Responding to the same, he said the new generation of actors are more prepared.
“I think these guys are better prepared. When we entered the industry, we didn’t have as much preparation. We learned with experience. We acquired our experience making 60 to 70 films, but when the new actors entered the industry they already had that kind of experience.
He even praised Sara Ali Khan and said that ‘Atrangi Re’ was her movie: “Let me tell you, I watched ‘Atrangi Re’. She did a fantastic job in the movie. J I was stunned. The whole movie belongs to her, then to Dhanush and then to me. She played so brilliantly.
Akshay will appear as a special guest along with Sara Ali Khan and director Anand L Rai.
‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television. (IANS)
