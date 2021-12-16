And just like that, those Lil Baby and Saweetie rumors faded into oblivion, but not before becoming a trending topic on social media. Hollywood unlocked Internet detectives quickly compared the footage and soon the masses were convinced Saweetie and Lil Baby were in an underground romance, but he came forward to deny it. all declaring that he is a single man.

Meanwhile, Lil Baby’s ex and mother of his baby Jayda Cheaves were caught “liking” Hollywood unlocked‘s post aboutSaweetie and Baby shopping at Chanel together. Jayda sat down with the outlet for a follow-up and she was asked about his double support.

“A ‘like’, all I have to do is ‘like’ something and the whole internet is going crazy,” she said. Jason Lee asked her if she was congratulating the couple or being mean. “Sometimes I just like to put the internet into a frenzy. I really liked it because I knew this story before the day it happened, I knew it.”

“That’s the thing, social networks, they’re always a week, two weeks behind the stuff I already know,” she added. “Anything that has ever been posted on social media, before it hit the media, is something that he and me have been talked about. It’s crazy, but it’s my life. ” Jayda claimed she had “sources” there who keep their ears on the streets to her.

“Like I said to Baby, ‘How are you going to do that to Mrs. Chanel herself, like, don’t you think I would find out?’ I spend the bank in Chanel on the weekly. That’s what I do. Come on, now. “Jayda said she” knew “and was” waiting for someone to say something. ” Watch Jayda Cheaves below.