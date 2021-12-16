Young Dolph is remembered for his generosity, as “a man after the heart of God”

Friends and relatives remember The legacy of young dolphins as the king and man who impacted Memphis with his generosity and love on Thursday in a celebration of life ceremony for Adolph Thornton Jr.

In a ceremony filled with music, dancing and video tributes, Memphis expressed deep mourning over the untimely death of one of its most prominent musicians and community members.

He had a heart of David, a man after God’s heart, and I will say that until the day I die, said Mia Jerdine, Thornton’s life partner. It’s really painful not to have it in our lives. But one thing I’m sure is he’s in our hearts. He is our guiding star. He is our guardian angel. He has done so much to just endow wisdom and knowledge and teach so many valuable lessons about me and my family that I know we all cherish.

Thornton was killed on November 17 after two suspects shot through the window of Makeda’s Homemade Butter Cookies in Memphis. The investigation into his death is ongoing.

People remembered how Thornton distributed turkeys to the community, how he always returned to Memphis, no matter how much his fame grew, how he bought meals for those in need.

A video featuring individual tributes from other artists like 2 Chainz, 8Ball and members of Three 6 Mafia warmed attendees until the first speaker, former Memphis Mayor Willie Herenton, took the stage at the FedExForum.

Herenton spoke of Thornton’s legacy in music and philanthropy; that he was shot in the prime of life, Herenton said, was heartbreaking.

The former mayor referred to rumors of conflict and personal blood feuds that have circulated since Thornton’s death, saying he shouldn’t have to give up his life because of his talent.

Referring to the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr. in 1968, Herenton lamented that Thornton’s death was another blot on the town.

He closed his remarks with a call to build Memphis, not tear it down.

Young Dolph’s contributions to music and humanity will live on and on, Herenton said.

Grove Hero, whose real name is Mario Bradley, took the stage with his young son, so we can see that Dolph has influenced generations, Bradley said.

Bradley, a comedian raised in North Memphis who has toured with Thornton on several occasions, testified that his life was nothing like what it is now until he met Thornton.

Man, I didn’t even have a car, said Bradley.

Bradley’s profile as a performer rose dramatically after Thornton recruited him for a role in the music video for Major.

Thornton’s generosity, Bradley said, spawned his own generosity.

Today, Bradley often gives gifts of cash, cars or houses to members of his community who are in need of an elevator.

Other speakers included a trio of people bound by Thornton’s generosity who described how Thornton’s financial gifts to them have changed their lives.

But, it wasn’t just the financial gifts that mattered, said Timothy Fletcher.

Since the day I met him, my life has changed, said Fletcher. Thornton had encouraged him to go out and achieve his goals, and not let anyone stop me, he said.

Young Dolphs manager Allen Parks later described the artist as passionate, focused and genuine.

Dolph, you are a titan among men, never straying from the course you set for yourself, always staying true to your roots, always taking care of your family, your town, the town of Memphis, he said. said.

It has been an honor to be a part of Dolph’s life and career, Parks said.

One of the most emotional moments came when the children of Thornton spoke, standing next to their mother.

Adolph Thornton III, 7, known as Tre, first leaned into the microphone to cheers from the crowd.

My father was the person who raised me and he trained me to be a good man when I grow up, he said. First when I was younger I loved to play, but now that he’s dead I’m going to redeem myself to the world and be the most amazing person you can know.

Aria, 4, spoke second: My dad, I love him because I know who he is and he’s the best dad I know because I just love to play with him in my heart because he is always in my heart and I will continue to think of him forever and ever.

Then, at three, Tre led a song of Vive Dolph.

