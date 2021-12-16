Kakao Entertainment buys online fiction platform Wuxiaworld





South Korean entertainment technology company Kakao Entertainment has acquired Wuxiaworld, a Hong Kong-based online platform for Asian fantasy fiction in English. The acquisition was handled by Radish Media, a New York-based Kakao affiliate that advertises itself as a mobile fiction platform for serial storytelling. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Wuxiaworld has millions of page views per day by users in over 100 countries. It claims to be the most used platform of its kind in the United States It was founded by Lai Jingping, a former American diplomat who began translating Chinese martial arts novels into English. Lai is expected to stay and continue to lead the unit, albeit building on Kakao’s corporate and technological strengths. As part of a larger group, Wuxiaworld will also have better access to Kakao Entertainment’s IP addresses and be able to expand Korean web fiction offerings. Wuxiaworld previously grew organically through the efforts of like-minded fans of Asian fantasy fiction. They have now collectively translated over 100,000 chapters of Chinese and Korean fiction into English. Radis says he was interested in Wuxiaworld because of its unique position in the market. He is the only premium serial fiction player in the world with a predominantly male audience. This makes it complementary to Kakao’s other web fiction activities and Radish’s own predominantly female audience. Additionally, Wuxiaworld readers have a strong appetite for the martial arts and fantasy fiction works of Kakao Entertainment. Korean content such as “The Second Coming of Gluttony” and “Overeared” accounts for about 5% of the Wuxiaworld library, but is among its most profitable IPs, generating almost a quarter of its revenue. “Wuxiaworld is a true corporate gem. Backed by strong word of mouth and an active community, 85% of Wuxiaworld’s total revenue comes from content purchased through a monthly subscription model. The company continues to grow impressively, with annual earnings growth of up to 40%, ”said Lee Seungyoon, Founder and CEO of Radis and Head of Global Strategy for Kakao Entertainment. “With this acquisition, Radish and Kakao Entertainment hope to further realize Wuxiaworld’s endless growth potential to reach a new and broader demographic in the US market.” Following the acquisition, Kakao Entertainment now has three commercial platforms in the US market under its Story division: Radish, Tapas and Wuxiaworld. Kakao Entertainment said the move was part of the company’s overall strategy to expand its story business globally, from its current bases in Asia and Europe to North America and ASEAN. in 2022. Its objective is to triple its transactions on foreign markets over the next three years.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://variety.com/2021/biz/asia/kakao-entertainment-buys-wuxiaworld-1235134902/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos