



Photo: Maoyan The news that Indian film Chhichhore slated for release on the Chinese mainland on January 7, 2022, has been applauded by Chinese and Indian internet users as Bollywood films have always enjoyed great popularity among Chinese moviegoers. In addition, this is a great opportunity for Indian film to take advantage of a decline in Hollywood films in mainland China to share a slice of the pie in the world’s largest film market. As the first Indian film to enter the mainland in two years, Chinese netizens have high expectations of the film as the previous work of its director Nitesh Tiwari was Dangal, the wrestling film starring Aamir Khan that set a record for Indian films on the Chinese mainland grossing $ 193 million in 2017. In addition, Chhichhore had already received good reviews and a satisfying box office worldwide when it was first released in 2019. Chhichhore tells the story of a middle-aged divorced woman whose son Raghav tries to kill himself for fear that he will be called a “loser.” Raghav survives, although he is in critical condition. His father decides to tell his son about his own experiences as a “loser” as a young man in 1992 in hopes of encouraging his son to hang on to life. Based on the great success of Bollywood films in China, which also include Secret Superstar, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Andhadhun and Middle Hindi, the potential that Chhichhore could win big on the mainland is very high. It can also be further boosted by the lack of Hollywood movies released around the same time. According to the Chinese film ticketing platform Maoyan, the number of Hollywood films released on the continent between 2018 and 21 is steadily declining. As China, the world’s largest film market, has gradually reduced the import of Hollywood films to Hollywood, it has created a spring for films made in other countries, including India. However, it is still difficult to predict whether more Indian films will be shown in China in the future. The continental film market has become an attractive target for many countries who hope that their country’s films can take advantage of the world’s largest film market. Besides the South Korean film Oh! My grandmother recently released in Chinese theaters, China has also opened its doors to for-profit Bollywood. China has been a country of etiquette since Antiquity. Indian internet users should understand that respect and understanding between countries should be mutual. If they can stop inciting national hostility towards China, especially over the Sino-Indian border clash, the Chinese will also welcome more cultural communications between the two countries, which could include more. of Indian films released on the Chinese mainland. If you are friend with china, we will be nice to you too!

