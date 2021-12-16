Kirk Douglas: Star of David and Hollywood

Like many Jews of his generation, Kirk Douglas had changed his name to avoid revealing that he was born Issur Danielovich, the son of poor Jewish immigrants who lived in Amsterdam, New York. Even before that, he adopted the Americanized surname of his uncle Avram Demsky and preferred Isadore over Issur.

Douglas was always keenly aware that he was a Jew. His childhood temple offered to subsidize his studies in a Yeshiva so that he could become a rabbi, but he fell in love with the theater and declined the offer. Although he organized a bar mitzvah and celebrated Jewish holidays in his home, he did not share his parents’ piety. The anti-Semitism he encountered in his hometown, however, never made him forget his Jewish origins. As he recalls in his autobiography,Ragman’s son:

After school each day, I had to walk about twelve blocks to the Hebrew school. I had to run the gauntlet, because every other street had a gang, and they would still be waiting to catch the Jewish boy.

He couldn’t escape this prejudice when he attended St. Lawrence University, a liberal arts college located in a remote rural area in upstate New York. Although athletic and handsome, he was in no hurry by fraternities whose national charters prohibited pledging to Jews. Instead, Douglas left his mark on campus as an actor, champion wrestler, and the first non-fraternity and Jew to be elected student president in 1938. Alumni protested a presiding Jewish boy. of the student body and threatened to stop donating. at school.

Douglas served in the Navy during World War II. He married the first of his two non-Jewish wives in 1943 (the second converted when they renewed their vows in 2004) in a ceremony led by a naval chaplain. A rabbi agreed to officiate at a subsequent marriage in exchange for the couple’s promise to raise their children as Jews.

Douglas later admitted that he never intended to honor that commitment.

He landed his first leading role alongside Barbara Stanwyck inThe strange love of Martha Iversin 1946, although he was not chosen as a Jewish figure for seven years. Privately during this time, his attachment to Judaism was expressed by fasting on Yom Kippur in solidarity with Jews past and present.

This connection was strengthened when Douglas played Holocaust survivor Hans Mueller in Edward DmytryksThe juggler, the first Hollywood film to be shot in Israel.

At the new immigrant registration center, Hans, a former juggler and clown, hallucinates that his deceased wife and children are watching him from a window. Irritated by the confinement, he escapes from the establishment and beats up an Israeli policeman whose verification of his identity papers awakens memories of Nazi interrogations. Traveling through the countryside, Hans befriends a boy and a woman who belong to a kibbutz and invite him to stay there.

When the police find him, Hans barricades himself in a room, but he eventually surrenders and admits he’s sick and needs help. Throughout the film, Hans repeatedly notices that home is a lost place, but slowly discerns that Israel is a homeland for Jews fleeing oppression. In real life, Douglas admired Israel for fighting for a Jewish state in the shadow of the systematic slaughter of European Jews.

His next Jewish character, Mickey Marcus, in Melville ShavelsonsCast a giant shadow(1966) was based on an American Jewish soldier recruited by the Haganah as a military adviser to Israeli troops during the War of Independence.

Until he visits Dachau after his release, Marcus feels little sympathy for Zionism. Later, catapulted into the fray in Israel, he trains soldiers and organizes the underground route to smuggle weapons, food and medical supplies into besieged Jerusalem. Marcus is ultimately killed in a friendly fire incident, an Israeli sentry who does not understand English shoots the American, who does not speak Hebrew and cannot respond to orders to prove he is not an enemy fighter.

Douglas identified with Marcus who, in helping the Israelis, discovered his Jewishness, confronted her and admitted he was Jewish.

The actor returned to themes of the Holocaust and Israel in films likeVictory at Entebbe(1976) andRemembrance of love(1982). As Holocaust survivor Joe Rabin in the latter, he travels to a gathering of survivors in Israel to search for her long-lost lover and the baby she carried before the two were deported to camps. of concentration. Douglas’s outrage over the Holocaust and Israel’s pride as a Jewish state are evident inmany of the books he wrote, also.

In 1991, Douglas nearly died in a collision between his helicopter and an aerobatic plane. Confined in a hospital bed with spinal injuries, he reassessed his connection to Judaism:

I came to believe that I was spared because I never understood what it meant to be Jewish.

This quest prompted him to study Torah and do his second bar mitzvah at the age of 83. He appreciated the morality promoted by religions in general, I studied Judaism a lot. I studied religion in general and I never forced my Judaism on my children.

Kirk’s son, actor Michael Douglas, also began to further explore his Jewish roots after the helicopter incident. Over the following years, he became very active in Jewish causes and visited Israel on several occasions, including in 2015 to receive the second annual Genesis Prize, known as the Jewish Nobel, which recognizes and celebrates talent and Jewish Achievements, honoring individuals for their accomplishments and commitment to Jewish values.

In 1996, the elder Douglas suffered a serious stroke. Intensive speech therapy allowed her to regain her ability to speak. Rather than letting his hesitant speech deter him from taking action, he appeared in three other feature films and a TV movie. InIt works with the family(2003), he plays the patriarch of a Jewish family struggling with the after-effects of his stroke. In the movie, Douglas jokes:

What if my stroke left me with a speech impediment? Moses had one, and he did fine.

Over the years, the actor has donated more than $ 100 million to US and Israeli charities, funding hundreds of playgrounds in poor neighborhoods in Los Angeles and Jerusalem, a hospital unit for the disease. Alzheimer’s Hospital and a theater near the Western Wall.

Over the course of his career, Kirk Douglas has grown from an actor who originally downplayed his Jewish roots to a proud Jew who reclaimed his ethnic and religious identity by dramatizing it and immersing himself in Judaism and history. Jewish.

This article has already been published onLibrarians,the official online publication of the National Library of Israel devoted to Jewish, Israeli and Middle Eastern history, heritage and culture.

A version of the article was originally published by the Jewish world of San Diego.



