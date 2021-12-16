Christmas lights, animals, drag shows and collectibles

It’s hard to believe that Christmas is only a week away, which means it’s time for some last minute shopping and some fun while on vacation in Maury County.

1. Tours of Holiday Lights in the Park / Muletown Mania

A tradition in Colombia at this time of year is to visit city parks for bright displays of driving vacations.

And this year is bigger than ever, spanning three parks and running through Sunday, December 28.

This year, the holiday lights in the park can be experienced each evening at Riverwalk, Woodland and Fairview Parks, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. each evening.

Also, be sure to check out the Muletown Mania Christmas Lights Tour, which runs from 5 to 9:30 p.m. on Friday, as well as the following Wednesday, December 22. The tour, which begins at Tenn Pin Alley, 730 Mooresville Pike, will take cyclists to downtown Franklin with stops at The Factory to see 40 fully decorated Christmas trees and shop among local merchants.

The tour will then pass through the Festival of Lights at the Williamson County Ag & Expo Center. Tickets are available on www.DoSouthTours.com, and children 4 and under can ride for free.

2. Maury County Animal Services Open House

As a gifting season, what better gift than an animal receiving the love of a good home?

Maury County Animal Services, 1233 Mapleash Ave., will host their annual Christmas Open House from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.

Come visit the local animal shelter, which has suffered several improvements over the past two years, such as improving its on-site veterinary services, increasing and cleanliness of shelter space for cats and dogs, as well as an updated adoption process.

Above all, it has increased its adoption rates for the animals it welcomes.

Saturday’s open house event will also feature photos with Santa, which begins at 1 p.m.

3. Daddy’s canoe sports card show

What was once an immensely popular pastime among sports collectors is making a comeback.

Sports card collectors won’t want to miss the Dad’s Dugout Sports Cards & Memorabilia’s Sports Card Show, which starts at 9 a.m. Saturday at the American Legion Post 19, 812 Nashville Highway.

In addition to sports cards and other memorabilia, the store will feature Tennessee Titans helmets and other autographed merchandise.

The event will also include an appearance by former Titan “The Freak” Jevon Kearse, who will sign autographs from 10am to 1pm.

Tickets cost $ 25 before the event and $ 30 at the door. Donations of items will also be accepted.

4. “Christmas with the Qweens” by Muletown Pottery

Muletown Pottery invites local drag fans and artists to Christmas with the Qweens, which takes place Saturday from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Tickets cost $ 25 and can be purchased at Muletown Pottery, 510 N. Garden St. Tickets will include a $ 10 credit towards any project painted during the event, with a portion of the proceeds to be donated to local children in need.

The event will feature appearances and performances by drag artists Brandi Taylor Andrews and Shayna D’Fenty, with the show starting at 8:30 p.m.

The event is 15 years old and space will be limited to 40.

5. Live entertainment

Paul Overstreet will perform at Rory Feek’s Hardison Mill Homestead Hall, 4544 Highway 431, starting at 7 p.m. Friday. Rory feek will then perform his last Christmas concert at home starting at 7 p.m. Saturday. Visit www.RoryFeek.com for tickets.

Dustin Hanuch will perform at Vintage Winery, 616 N. Main St., as part of Vintage Friday Night Christmas starting at 6 p.m. Friday.

Cochise County will perform at Bad Idea Brewing, 307 W. 11th St. in the Columbia Arts Building, starting at 7 p.m. Friday.

Grafted culture will perform at the Mt. Pleasant Grille, 100 S. Main St. in Mt. Pleasant, starting at 6 p.m. Friday. Santa Claus is also expected to make an appearance during the show.

Solar bodies will perform at Asgard Brewing Co. & Taproom, 104 E. 5th St., starting at 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

Natasia Gray Cloud will perform at Vanh Dy’s in downtown Columbia from 7 p.m. Saturday.

The bird and the bear will perform at Bad Idea Brewing starting at 7 p.m. Saturday.

The escape group will perform at Ember’s Tavern & Grille, 2513 Hospitality Drive, starting at 8 p.m. Saturday.

Laura Lane will perform at the Mt. Pleasant Grille starting at 6 p.m. Saturday.

The Jolly String Quartet will perform at CrossCountry Cowboy Church, 653 Bear Creek Pike, starting at 10 a.m. Sunday.

Jay Powell covers events and entertainment for the Daily Herald. Contact him at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter @JayPowellCDH.