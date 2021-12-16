Entertainment
Bollywood stars close red carpet on final day of RSIFF
RIYAD: British supermodel Naomi Campbell visited Saudi Arabia this week, appearing at a number of events, including the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah.
On Wednesday, she participated in a panel discussion titled Diversity and Inclusion in the Fashion Industry. Organized and hosted by Hia Hub, in the Riyads Jax district, the event also featured Princess Noura bint Faisal, Managing Director of Ecosystem Integration and Program Delivery at the Saudi Fashion Commission.
Known as an advocate for inclusiveness and empowerment in international modeling, Campbell made her modeling debut at the age of 15 and rose to fame in the late 1980s to early 1990s. She quickly became a household name, known for her outspoken demeanor. Now 51, she has been on the cover of more than 500 magazines around the world.
Princess Nourah paid tribute to the model and her character, saying: Naomi, from what we see, you have always been true to yourself. To be true and have your own values and not forget who you are just because a place doesn’t accept you, (it) doesn’t mean you have to change, you just have to be who you are and push that through.
Campbell’s first public appearance during her visit to Saudi Arabia was on December 13 when she walked the red carpet at the closing ceremony of the inaugural Red Sea Film Festival and presented one of the festival’s awards.
I had to pinch myself and say I’m in Saudi Arabia at the Red Sea Film Festival, the very first, this historic event, she said.
It is really about the change that is happening in the world. I have been doing this for 35 years and I am truly honored and happy to be here, always, in the company and to see the change.
Campbell also visited the historic town of AlUla to explore its cultural heritage and breathtaking scenery. In a photo posted to her Instagram account, she was pictured jumping on a trampoline in AlUla, accompanied by Mohammed Abdul Aziz Al-Turki, president of the film festival.
After exploring AlUla, Campbell traveled to Riyadh on Wednesday for the fashion panel, which was attended by fashion designers, influencers and TV personalities.
During the discussion, the model said it was not her first visit to the Kingdom, but her first time in the capital. She briefly spoke of her love of humanitarian work, which began in Africa in 1993 with Nelson Mandela, and the cultural influences it has undergone.
There is a bridge between Saudi Arabia and Africa, she said. There are so many similarities and I truly believe that Africa can teach textiles in the Middle East and the Middle East can teach Africa craftsmanship.
Empowerment and mutual support within the fashion world was a major topic during the discussion, and Campbell spoke of her continued efforts to help and support others in the industry.
She also praised Princess Nourah for her efforts to support 100 Saudi brands. The princess explained that they were chosen from over 1,400 companies that applied for a special program and that they will receive the advice, support and tools they need to develop and realize their potential.
Campbell said she intended to continue working and campaigning on behalf of women.
I’m not going to stop, even when I get off the trail, she said. Even when I don’t appear on the covers of magazines, I will still speak for my sisters.
She said she often saw people in the fashion business get up and do the right thing once and then stop.
It’s not good, she said. It’s consistent; you’ve got to keep it up, so you’ve got to keep being there and sticking with what you believe in.
You support, do and choose the right way, with a diverse mind, with an equally balanced mind, I’m happy; when I’m not happy, I say it, she said.
Campbell explained what it means to stand firm and believe in yourself, even in the face of public opposition or backlash.
I was called all kinds of names when I started speaking at 18 and whatever I did (despite public backlash) I’m still here 35 years later, she said. .
She ended by thanking the Saudi designer who created her outfit, and told the audience: It’s just such a pleasure to be here in your country.
Hia Hub is a unique installation, created and unveiled this month by Hia magazine, which combines art and culture. It hosts conferences and exhibitions featuring influential local and global figures and is expected to host a number of art galleries. Events planned for the coming week include a calligraphy workshop with Mont Blanc and an exhibition by the Raffles Design Institute.
Sources
2/ https://www.arabnews.com/node/1988351/lifestyle
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]