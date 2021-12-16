Sex and the City actor Chris Noth accused of raping two women

Sex and the City actor Chris Noth has been charged with raping two women (Reuters)

Actor Chris Noth, who plays Mr. Big in the Sex and the City series, has been accused by two women of sexual assault, posted this Thursday Hollywood journalist.

The events are said to have taken place in 2004 and in 2015. The aforementioned media outlet points out that the two women identified as Zoe Yes ReadTo protect their privacy, they do not know each other and have testified to the publication separately and months apart.

According to Hollywood journalist, the return of the iconic TV series on HBO prompted the two to report the events that they claimed happened in Los Angeles in 2004 and New York in 2015, respectively.

One of the complainants stated that Noth raped her and then had to be hospitalized for the wounds she left on her body after the sexual assault. The other woman said she didn’t report him after he called her and left a message trying to play down what happened.

The actor, beloved by millions of women for playing the love interest of Carrie Bradshaw’s character as Sarah Jessica Parker, denied the facts in a statement. The accusations made against me by people I have known for years, if not decades, are categorically false. These stories could be from 30 years or 30 days ago, that doesn’t always mean no, it’s a line I haven’t crossed. The meetings were consensual, to assert.

The actor also added that he does not know why the accusations have now taken place. I don’t know why they’re showing up now, but I know this: don’t attack these women.

Noth is under investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department, according to police sources Deadline Thusday.

Chris Noth and Sarah Jessica Parker have joined the drama for the cover of “Sex and the City” (Photo: HBO Max)

Lily, who is a journalist, wrote to Hollywood journalist in August, and Zoe did it in October. The second, who continues to work in the entertainment industry, claims that when seeing Noth reprise his role in the popular television show made me wake up by something that I had buried for so many years and decided to say it.

Zoe was 22 when she met Noth, according to her account. He was working at a prominent company where Noth and other celebrities did business regularly. He walked past my office and flirted with me. He got my work phone and was leaving me messages. My boss said to me, Mr. Big is leaving messages on your voicemail, continued. It was the time of the actor’s maximum popularity.

From the story of THRNoth invited Zoe to a pool in a West Hollywood apartment building, where she had an apartment. The young woman went there with a friend and there, according to her story, the actor took her to his apartment on the pretext that he would bring her a book. A few minutes later, he raped her.

Zoe went to Cedars-Sinai Hospital, accompanied by her friend, and reported the assault to two police officers, but did not reveal the assailant’s name as she believed they would not believe her and that she would be fired if she publicly accused Noth.

According to Zoe’s former boss, she called her later that day and told her that Noth had attacked her. Zoe doesn’t remember making that call. I was very upset, in shock. I was shocked I said THR. But at Zoe’s request, he didn’t reveal the attack to anyone. He was 25 at the timeZoe explained in the middle. It was too much. I did not know what to do.

Lily, the second complainant, was a waitress in 2015, when she met the actor. According to her account, Noth, who was 60, invited her to dinner at Il Cantinori restaurant, who, as a fan of the series, knew Lily had been the setting for an episode of the series.

She was very flattered and agreed to go on a date with him. When they got to the restaurant it was closed and he invited her to his apartment in Greenwich Village.We were listening to music and he tried to kiss me. I entertained him but kept trying. Then the actor – according to his testimony – took off his pants and raped her. After the sexual assault, she dressed in the bathroom and called an Uber. Noth then contacted her to see her again.

THR He got access to the texts Noth and Lily exchanged in March and April 2015. In one, Noth wrote to him: By the way, I have to ask you if you enjoyed our night out last week. It was a lot of fun, but I wasn’t sure how you were feeling … Lily replied: Hmm I certainly enjoyed your company. Great conversation. I don’t want to go into details via text message, but I felt a little used … Maybe it’s better as a phone conversation, but I can’t speak at the moment. Lily continued to respond in a friendly but evasive manner. If you want a drink later, it doesn’t have to be my place … even though I have the best whiskey, the actor wrote in one of his last posts. Come have a drink with me before I leave town. They never saw each other again.

