The 5 best tips we heard this year for starting a career in Hollywood

When you aspire to work in Hollywood, it’s hard not to be wowed by the promise of a highly Instagrammable lifestyle: the luxury of getting paid to be creative, the photogenic people on the red carpet, and the fans who adore. your job.

But navigating a career in the entertainment industry can be confusing, especially if you don’t have any connections, as there are countless avenues and no guarantees.

In June, The Times launched its Guide to Careers in the Entertainment Industry to help demystify one of Los Angeles’ most popular industries. In these articles, we ask people working in Hollywood what cold, hard truths newcomers need to know in order to make smart, practical career decisions.

We also explain what are the many jobs. Every movie and TV show has a long list of them, a nod to every person it took to bring that vision to the screen.

We hope you keep telling us what you want to know about working in Hollywood so that we can help you find the answers. Here are some of the best tips we’ve heard so far.

Finding a community is the key to booking jobs (and also staying sane)

Hollywood is still all you know, but arguably more important than meeting showrunners, casting directors, and producers is building a strong network of friends.

You can find your creative community in a number of ways, such as through classes, events, small theaters, nonprofits, film festivals, or social media, but ideally you do yourself friends while you work on projects and progress together.

People like Gennifer Hutchison (who gave advice on how to become a TV writer) and Shaz Bennett (who explained how to get a job as a TV director) told us that the group of assistants with whom they bonded as newcomers to the industry are still the people who support them (and sometimes give them jobs) today.

The people you trust will also be the ones who can help you spot scams and manage your sanity. It’s a tough industry, full of extreme ups and downs. Rejection is the norm. You will need friends.

Learn by doing (which sometimes requires giving your time or investing your own money)

The reality of the industry is that it is so competitive that it is often difficult to make any money until you have proven that you have the skills to be hired for a paid gig. So if you are an actor, you may need to start acting for free in student movies to make a reel. If you want to become an animal trainer, you will need to volunteer to clean kennels and raise baby animals.

For some jobs, not only will you be working for free, but you will also have to invest your own money. If you want to be a director, you may need to fund or fund your own projects. If you want to be a gaffer, cameraman, or voice actor, you will probably need to invest in some equipment.

So how do you make a living while waiting? It depends on your situation, but for many people, pursuing a career in entertainment requires balancing your dream with your side jobs and side activities.

Save before you move or quit your job

There are perks to being in Los Angeles in the midst of the hustle and bustle of the entertainment industry, but you can start your Hollywood career from anywhere.

If you’re a writer, you don’t need to pay rent in LA to produce your script portfolio. If you or your child wants to be an actor, there are advantages to developing your profession locally before uprooting your life.

Even after actor and social media personality Kendall Kyndall garnered over a million Instagram followers, he remained in Michigan working in human resources until he saved enough money. to last a year and a half.

A lot of people back home were saying, you have to go to LA, you have to quit your job, he told The Times. And yes, I quit my job, but I made a plan.

Zino Macaluso, director of SAG-AFTRA, recommended having at least $ 5,000 in the bank, having access to a car, housing and a part-time job before moving to LA. This will protect you from being vulnerable to those who might try to take advantage of you and your wallet.

Voice actor Joe Zieja told The Times that another benefit of having a cushion is that you can be more selective about what jobs you take. You can’t be as picky as your bank account allows you to, he said.

Understand what are the paths to the job of your dreams

Hollywood is a storytelling story, and there are a lot of different stories people tell about how they got started in the industry.

But it’s important to know which stories are useful to you and which aren’t. Some of the tales that built the Hollywood myth like the actors who were discovered walking their dog, then booked a role when they first auditioned and appeared in a surprise hit rarely happen in real life.

There are stories that tell more common paths to success but still may not be about you. Someone who grew up with parents in the industry knew how it worked from childhood. You may not be that far ahead.

And then there are less glamorous stories, but they show possible steps to reach your destination even if the steps are everywhere.

In our Explain Hollywood series, we offer specific advice for specific careers, including how to become an editor, publicist, noise artist and more.

Does this require going to a business school? Are there any scholarships to apply for? Do most people start as an assistant? What should you do before looking for an agent? Is there a list of websites you can apply to for freelance gigs?

Ben Lopez, Executive Director of Assn. of Latino Independent Producers, told The Times it asks newcomers to do their research.

People are applying all over the place hoping they will get somewhere, but make sure you don’t waste years and years looking for the right job and opportunity, he said.

Know that there is more to life than Hollywood

Hollywood can be brutal, and even successful people can be trapped and shot because of chasing the next summit.

Therapist Brian Torres, who works with many clients in the entertainment industry, said the most toxic part about Hollywood is the myth that if you don’t devote 110% of your energy to the industry 110% of the time, everything will go away.

He tries to get creative people to make room for other career possibilities so that they don’t feel stuck (or dependent on others’ validation) for happiness.

Often the skills that make you want to pursue a job in Hollywood are transferable. Sound designers are in demand in the video game and tech industries. Writers can write for any industry. Producers are great organizers and project managers. Practical special effects artists would likely be great carpenters and welders.

Actor Randall Park told The Times that it’s important to remember that your career isn’t the most important aspect of living a happy and fulfilled life. But he also said: It makes sense that the world’s funniest job is really hard to come by. … If you want to experience so much fun to live, you have to go through some hoops.