Chris Noth Peloton ad withdrawn after sexual assault allegations





Peloton withdrew a popular online ad featuring actor Chris Noth on Thursday after The Hollywood Reporter published an article in which two women accused him of sexual assault. The article detailed the accusations of two women, identified under pseudonyms, who claimed that Noth who played Mr. Big on Sex and the City and the stars in his new reboot sexually assaulted them in separate incidents in 2004 and 2015 In a statement, Noth called their accusations categorically false. After the allegations surfaced, Peloton, the maker of stationary bikes, removed a widely viewed online ad featuring Noth. He had quickly set up the ad after the first episode of Sex and the City reboot of the HBO Max limited series, And Just Like That depicts Mr. Big dying of a heart attack after riding a Peloton bike. Every charge of sexual assault must be taken seriously, Peloton said in a statement. We weren’t aware of these allegations when we featured Chris Noth in our response to the HBO reboot.

A woman told The Hollywood Reporter that Noth, 67, raped her in 2004, when she was 22, after inviting her to the swimming pool at her apartment building in West Hollywood; the woman said that after the assault a friend took her to the hospital, where she was given stitches. Another woman said he assaulted her in 2015, when she was 25, after a date in New York. The meetings were consensual, he said in the statement. It’s hard not to question when these stories come out. I don’t know for sure why they are resurfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women. Noth, who also played roles in Law & Order and The Good Wife, is best known for his role as Mr. Big, the central love interest and future husband of Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) in Sex and the City. Her death in the reboot shocked fans and set social media on fire. Platoons’ stock dropped the day after the episode became available. Three days after the episode started, Peloton tried to make the most of the hapless product placement by running the parody ad, which features Noth lounging with his Peloton instructor, touting the machine’s health benefits. exercise while he flirted with her. In the clip, Mr. Noth suggestively raises an eyebrow, seemingly looking back towards the bedroom, and asks: Shall we take another turn? Lives too short not to. Then, after the sexual assault allegations surfaced, Pelotons post on twitter which included the video has disappeared. In a statement, the company said it had archived social media posts related to the video and stopped promoting it as it sought to learn more about the allegations.

