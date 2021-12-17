“The Witcher” Season 2 preview: Henry Cavill returns in yet uneven second season of Netflix fantasy series





The new season takes place on parallel tracks, following the journeys of Cavill’s main character, Geralt de Rivia, with Ciri (Freya Allan), a princess who figures prominently in the fate of this fantasy world without fully understanding her fate. The two finally reunited at the end of season one, with the progress of that relationship becoming a central facet of season two. In search of safety and sanctuary, Geralt takes Ciri to her childhood home in Kaer Morhen, where she begins to test her powers. Elsewhere, there’s Yennefer (Anya Chalotra), who faces her own challenges and crises, making sure the series continues to operate on separate fronts without clearly delineating where those converging roads will meet. (Six of the eight episodes have been made available in preview.) “The Witcher” once again presents a rich visual palette, in a world filled with magic and occupied by elves, demons and monsters as well as humans. Still, there is still a heavy feel to the beat, and little to shatter a sense of indifference towards characters outside of the central trio. The latest episodes might rectify that, not that it really matters. Netflix called the series a success, which is no small feat after its high-profile flops with other expensive sci-fi / fantasy bets this year, including “Cowboy Bebop” and “Jupiter’s legacy” neither won a second season. The recent assault on major streaming series with literary foundations (“The Wheel of Time” and “The Foundation” among them) has fueled inevitable speculation about the discovery of another “Game of Thrones”, which is not. not particularly fair. Sword in hand, Geralt and his company have carved out their own niche. As for making comparisons beyond that, let’s just say his eyes aren’t the only pale thing about “The Witcher”. “The Witcher” begins its second season December 17 on Netflix.

