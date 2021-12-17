11 Bollywood celebrities who became parents in 2021





2021 has turned out to be a happy year for many Bollywood celebrities as they welcome a new member to their family. Many celebrities have embraced parenthood and entered a new phase of their lives. As the year 2021 draws to a close, let’s take a look at the list of celebrities who have been blessed with a bundle of joy: 1- Anushka Sharma 2021 has turned out to be a life-changing year for actress Anushka Sharma and her cricketer husband Virat Kohli. The couple welcomed their first child on January 11. They named their baby girl Vamika. The couple sometimes give fans a glimpse of their bonding sessions with her, but are unwilling to share her photos or expose her to the media. 2- Kareena Kapoor Khan Fashionista Kareena Kapoor Khan has become a mom for the second time this year. Kareena, who welcomed baby Taimur in December 2016, announced the arrival of her second baby boy on February 21 and named him Jehangir. 3- Kaur of the Hard Depths Singer Harshdeep Kaur and her husband Mankeet Singh became the proud parents of a baby boy named Hunar Singh on March 3, 2021. Also read: 10 celebrities who got married in 2021 4- She is Mirza 40-year-old actress Dia Mirza first embraced motherhood this year. After ending her 5-year marriage to Sahil Sangha in 2019, Dia married businessman Vaibhav Rekhi in February this year. On May 14, her baby was born prematurely by emergency cesarean section and was kept in intensive care for about two months. Dia named her baby boy Avyaan Azad. 5- Shreya Ghoshal Popular singer Shreya Ghoshal and her husband Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya welcomed a baby boy on May 22. They named him Devyaan. 6- Neeti Mohan Playback singer Neeti Mohan who married Nihaar Pandya in 2019 gave birth to a baby boy Aryaveer on June 2 this year. To verify: Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu looks so simple in 2018 throwback pics 7- Lisa Haydon Lisa Haydon announced her third pregnancy in March of this year. And in July, she and her husband Dino Lalwani welcomed a baby girl Lara. 8- Aparshakti Khurana Actor Aparshakti Khurana and his wife Aakriti Ahuja welcomed a baby girl on August 27. They named her Arzoie and call her by her nicknames – Zoiee and ZuZu. 9- Neha Dhupia Bollywood actors Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi welcomed a baby boy on October 3. The couple married in 2018 and gave birth to a baby girl named Mehr the same year. 10- Evelyne Sharma Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actress Evelyn Sharma married longtime sweetheart Tushaan Bhindi on May 15, 2021 in Australia. They welcomed a beautiful baby girl on November 12th. 11- Preity Zinta Preity Zinta surprised fans in November by announcing the arrival of twins. Preity Zinta and Gene Goodenough have opted for surrogacy to embrace the bliss of parenthood. They were fortunate enough to have twins, Jai and Gia via surrogacy on November 18. To verify: 7 Bollywood actresses who married younger men

