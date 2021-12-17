Newly reopened Broadway shows after COVID face further cancellationsExBulletin



NEW YORK Many Broadway and West End stages have been forced to darken once again as the live theater community grapples with behind-the-scenes outbreaks of the coronavirus and its variants, temporarily shutting down everything since the rebirth of london Cabaret with Eddie Redmayne at Mighty Hamilton At New York.

“At the end of the day, we’ll follow the science, and the science will say, ‘You have to stop this performance,'” Broadway League president Charlotte St. Martin told The Associated Press Thursday. “We planned this because they were telling us from the start that if more people didn’t get their shots, new variants would come along and new variants would have cases. And guess what? It’s called omicron.”

On Broadway, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child canceled his Wednesday morning, Tina canceled two shows on Wednesday and Hamilton canceled shows until Friday night. Is not too proud dropped out of Tuesday’s performance and Supreme Love Freestyle canceled two performances. Mrs. Doubtfire, which has just opened and has been dark since Sunday, intends to resume performances on Tuesday.

“We still only had five of the 32 shows with one performance canceled yesterday, indicating that the other 27 were working and the protocols were working,” said St. Martin, who notes that many shows have daily tests for the. staff.

“If someone tests positive, even if it is a false positive, they are not allowed to go on and potentially infect everyone. That should be for safety and comfort, no only for the community, but for our viewers. “

Mary McColl, executive director of the Actors’ Equity Association, which represents actors and directors, said the cancellation of shows means Broadway producers are taking the cases seriously and acting appropriately.

“The fact that performances are on hold shows that producers and unions remain vigilant,” McColl said in a statement. “That’s what security protocols need to be in place for, and it shows that they work.

In Broadway’s more than 18-month shutdown, many theaters have adapted, adding rigorous personal testing and installing portable fans and air filters that feature MERV-13 or HEPA technology. But old theaters are particularly risky when it comes to transmission, with narrow backstage and often crowded staff. St. Martin said a recall campaign is underway.

London’s skyrocketing coronavirus infection rate, driven by the omicron variant, is also triggering a slew of cancellations among West End shows.

It’s a big blow to the theater industry in both cities, which only recently reappeared after more than a year of lockdown and rely on the holiday season for a large chunk of their income.

British shows including Hamilton, The Lion King, Pi’s life, Come from afar and Mathilde the musical canceled one or more performances this week due to COVID-19 outbreaks. Others have gone further: the National Theater has unplugged Hex and The curious incident of the dog during the night for the following two weeks “due to illness of the company”.

The Donmar Warehouse has canceled performances of Force Majeure, on an avalanche and its consequences, until December 29 after several members of the company tested positive.

“It is sadly ironic that we have to cancel performances of this brilliantly funny show titled ‘Force Majeure’ due to a … force majeure event,” said artistic director Michael Longhurst.

Shows that remain open fear the public will stay away after public health officials warned people to cut back on socialization to help slow the spread of omicron.

New rules which took effect this week in London mean that spectators must show a negative coronavirus test or proof of vaccination to be admitted. AT Cabaret, the rules were even stricter: all participants, even those fully vaccinated, had to present a negative COVID-19 test before entering the theater.

In New York, the rules have tightened for children: all children aged 5 to 11 must now prove that they have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to attend a Broadway show and must be accompanied of a vaccinated adult. If the child was vaccinated less than 14 days before the performance, they must also provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test for entry.

Madison Square Garden said Thursday night it will comply and seek proof that children aged 5 to 11 have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine to gain access to the holiday show at Radio City Music Hall and his Cirque du Soleil show.

And the Metropolitan Opera is demanding that the public and employees receive COVID-19 booster injections to enter from January 17. The company said anyone not yet eligible to receive a booster injection will have a two-week grace period after becoming eligible.