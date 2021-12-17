$ 1 Million Donation, $ 143,000 Salary, Invaluable Entertainment – San Bernardino Sun

Did you see my Sunday column on the improvements to Lake Seccombe Park? I’ve put a bit of emphasis on San Bernardino this month, wishing I had made a big splash in the county town of the same name so far.

No sooner had I entered the San Bernardino boardroom on Wednesday night for my second Berdoo board meeting when City Councilor Theodore Sanchez, who had visited the park with me last week, came to share the news.

San Manuel’s tribal leaders not only read this column, which included the bad news that the park had lost a state park grant for the fourth time, they responded with a million dollar donation. for the park.

“A million dollars, just because of your column! Sanchez excitedly, slapping me on the shoulder. A few minutes later, during the meeting, he was kind enough to credit me by name as he announced the donation of San Manuel.

I’m still dealing with writing a million dollar column. Usually, they’re more of the ninety-eight dollar type.

Having peaked early, I probably should have gone home. But a few agenda items were interesting, and that’s why I was there, so I stayed.

The public comment period was, uh, interesting. Some have railed against Mayor John Valdivia – more on him in a moment. Many have spoken out against warehouses. And then there was the man in the long black coat who used his three minutes to promote his anti-vaccine book.

He said we were in “a human extinction event” – not because 800,000 Americans have died from the coronavirus, but from vaccines full of “spike proteins,” HIV, stem cells, ” immortal parasites’ and other dubious dangers.

“You get a vaccine, you lose 25% of your immune system. You get a second hit, you lose 50%, ”the man said. “You get a callback, you’re going to lose 75%. “

He lost 75% of something.

“Now you want to immunize the children,” he continued. “You say to yourself, ‘My body, my right, my parasite.'”

Does anyone dispute it?

Around this time, Valdivia left the stage without an explanation, handing the speaker cards to City Councilor Fred Shorett to take over in his absence. Some of the remaining speakers have said they want to wait until Valdivia returns.

“I don’t know where the mayor went and I don’t know if he’s going to come back,” Shorett replied.

City prosecutor Sonia Carvalho texted the mayor asking if he was coming back and he did not respond. Hecklers shouted into the audience, “Bring him out! Or “He’s probably gone home.” The next speaker asks that his three minutes at the lectern be spent in silence to protest the mayor’s absence. Shorett wondered if this was allowed.

Councilor Kimberly Calvin sat with her hand on her forehead as the meeting spiraled out of control.

About 20 minutes after she left, Valdivia returned, offering no explanation or apology.

“Thank you for finally coming,” said one commenter. When another ran out of time, she continued, telling the mayor during her interruptions: “You made us wait, you can wait.”

Finally, the good things have happened.

You will recall that during the December 1 meeting, Valdivia was censored after an investigation found compelling evidence that he embezzled city funds to turn a city state reception into a party. private for his supporters and that he had been reimbursed for travel and meals. which coincided with fundraising meetings with donors.

Wednesday’s meeting brought about two related actions.

Shorett had asked for a discussion about the mayor’s salary. He said the 2016 charter reform measure significantly reduced the role of the mayor, while setting his salary well above his peers in the Inland Empire.

The mayor’s salary of $ 143,000 is higher than the $ 88,000 for the mayor of Riverside, a much larger town, and about three times the $ 44,000 for the mayor of Fontana, the town of equal population. Shorett said Valdivia was paid the ninth highest mayor’s salary in California.

Calvin noted that Valdivia was scheduled for a January 1 raise on the city’s formula and called her salary “absurd.”

Council members agreed that a salary closer to $ 50,000 was more reasonable.

Juan Figueroa said that Valdivia’s main responsibility was “to be the spokesperson for the city”. It’s hard to say he’s doing a terrific job when his main appearances in this newspaper are variations of this line: “Mayor John Valdivia didn’t return a call for comment.”

City manager Rob Field said he would bring back “a range of options” for consideration. Any change in the mayor’s remuneration could only take place after the municipal election in November 2022.

At 11:40 p.m., Valdivia wished her son, Andrew, a happy 10th birthday – a nice gesture, although if her son was watching at home, he went to bed much later than I did – and left. Meanwhile, half a dozen of us in the public who aren’t paid $ 143,000 have held on.

The council took up its second business as mayor, which involved asking Valdivia to reimburse these questionable expense reimbursements.

“It looks to me like it could be done in Small Claims Court. It’s less than $ 10,000, ”Shorett said.

Carvalho has promised to bring back recommendations. She said the court costs could be equal to the amount requested, and added that the city could recover the money without doing anything.

“The case was referred to the police. If they file a complaint, “Carvalho said,” they would seek redress. “

To invoke the Theme song “Dragonne”: BON-bon-bon-bon. BON-bon-bon-bon-BONMM.

The meeting was adjourned at 11:50 p.m. and your columnist on site returned home wearily. Was that five-hour board meeting worth my time? Maybe, maybe not. But I had no regrets.

I felt like a million dollars.

briefly

After a two-year layoff, the Pomona Concert Band returns to the show with its 3 p.m. Sunday outdoor holiday concert at Ganesha Park Bandshell, 1575 N. White Ave. Bring a garden chair for the Free Christmas and Hanukkah music concert. The Concert Band is getting ready for their 75th anniversary next year, so they know what they’re doing. The only wild card is the master of ceremonies: your servant. But I will do my best.

