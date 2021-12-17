A Passage to Bollywood, end danne Chaillot sweet show





At Passage to Bollywood by Ashley Lobo, until December 25, Chaillot-Thtre national de la danse, Paris. LAURENT PHILIPPE / DIVERGENCE-IMAGES.COM Rosewater, kitsch, perlouzes and love! As long as you leave the cloakroom for the holidays by loosening your critical and emotional belt, A passage to Bollywood, choreographed by Ashley Lobo, is the sweet show of a year-end who really needs it. On display since December 11, Chaillot-Thtre national de la danse, it puts the public in jubilation, ready to spring from its seat at the end of the show to wave their hips with the performers. This unusual alternative to musicals and great classical ballets often taken by storm for Christmas is an event in the context of the programming of a public theater. Dores et dj, Chaillot announces 8000 places sold out of the 12000 offered and 40% of the tickets are from the spectators who never pushed the doors of the room. Suffice to say that for Ashley Lobo’s first visit to France, this opening throws welcome glitter in the health context. Read also Article book our subscriptions Theater, opra, dance, musicals: our selection of 20 shows to see for the end of year celebrations A passage to Bollywood, created in 2015 by the Navdhara India Dance Theater, Bombay base, one of India’s few professional troupes, also turns out to be a case. Conceived and directed by Ashley Lobo, who wrote the libretto and chose the songs, the production has toured around the world. Never shown in India where it turns out to be much too close to the spectators, it has become a vehicle of this phantasmal Bollywood whose films about 200 per year are not presented in French cinemas. A passage to Bollywood plays the Bollywodian entertainment card with twenty-two performers running around and two singers on stage. The scenario is simple. A young man leaves his native village to disembark Bombay. He is picked up by a gang of mafia whose leader takes him under his wing. Obviously, he falls in love with the boss’s beauty and the pistols ptaradent. Served against a backdrop of video sets and wrapped in a hundred costumes, each more sparkling than the next, this story has the charm of an animated cartoon which gently plays with the turnip and sentimentality. Tricky scenes The repertoire of 27 songs from Bollywood cinema spanning the 1950s to 2000s was built by Ashley Lobo. Some hits are little marvels known internationally. Unfortunately, they are performed in playback, even if the dancers put their rubber on it to make people forget it. Only two tables are chants live. As for the old soundtrack, it moves a little sluggishly. Fortunately, the hectic ensemble scenes carry it all off in a good-natured atmosphere. You have 27.5% of this article left to read. The rest is reserved for subscribers.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.lemonde.fr/culture/article/2021/12/16/a-passage-to-bollywood-show-sucre-de-fin-d-annee-a-chaillot_6106263_3246.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos